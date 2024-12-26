Claressa Shields Moves Past All Her Beef In 2025 By Entering Her Beyoncé Era

The GWOAT enters her Beyonce era in 2025.

Boxing star Claressa Shields had an explosive end to her 2024, including a publicized beef with Remy Ma over Papoose and the release of her biopic, The Fire Inside, starring Ryan Destiny. Eager to move on from the beef, the champion announces her plans to enter her own "Beyoncé Era" to not respond to negativity in 2025. On Wednesday, the GWOAT shared an Instagram story, saying she will not be responding to anyone in the new year to focus on herself.

Thanking her fans, Claressa Shields said, "I'm Beyonce, baby. Some of the battles that people be trying to put on me. I ain't even got to fight because ya'll going to do it for me. I appreciate you'll, but listen to me. I'm telling ya'll this, listen to me. 2025. I'm Beyonce, baby. I'm not responding to a thing. 2025, I'm changing. New year, new me. I'm Beyonce. I'm focusing on the love a lot more, y'all. Because focusing on the hate just make you hateful don't it." At the end of 2024, Shields had a fued with Cam'ron, Remy Ma, and boxers.

The GWOAT Enters Her Beyoncé Era To Get Rid Of Past Beef

Earlier in the month, tensions flared when Claressa Shields and Remy Ma exchanged heated words on Instagram. Shields even challenged the rapper to a fight, escalating the feud. The exchange caught the attention of celebrities, including 50 Cent, who humorously weighed in. “Whatever you do, don’t fight her,” he warned Shields on social media. “She’ll get the blick, champ!” While the rapper’s past became a talking point, Shields reiterated that her only concern was the blatant violation of her privacy.