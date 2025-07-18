Claressa Shields Shares How Much She Loves Spending Quality Time With Papoose In Latest IG Story

Claressa Shields is enjoying every minute of her relationship with rapper Papoose. In her latest IG story, she shares with her followers the day's activities, which mainly includes being around the rapper. After accepting an award in College Park, Georgia, the GWOAT shares a clip featuring Papoose walking through a gleefully hallway.

Shields identifies Pap as "My man," while she pans the camera to him and reciting the trending catchphrase. "I just been with my man, my man, my man," she chants to a grining Pap.

On Livebitez's Instagram account, the original clip of the catchphrase would be added behind instrumental to the classic Field Mob and Ciara track, "So What." "He’s fine I don’t blame her," commented a fan under the commment section of the Livebitez post.

The "My Man" catchphrase stems from a viral social media clip by City Girls' Yung Miami. "My man, my man, my man," Yung Miami chants in the popualr clip. Since then, the catchphrase has become heavily used by many to describe the love for their significant others.

Claressa Shields & Papoose

The GWOAT and Pap have quickly become one of pop culture’s most talked-about and polarizing couples. Their romance, first revealed in late 2024, ignited controversy when Papoose’s estranged wife, rapper Remy Ma, allegedly leaked private text messages between the boxing champion and her husband. The public fallout sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms, casting a spotlight on the pair’s relationship even before it had fully taken shape.