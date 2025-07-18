Claressa Shields Shares How Much She Loves Spending Quality Time With Papoose In Latest IG Story

Claressa Shields v Danielle Perkins - Open Media Workout
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Claressa Shields and Papoose relationship highlights the collision of celebrity, personal vulnerability, and public perception.

Claressa Shields is enjoying every minute of her relationship with rapper Papoose. In her latest IG story, she shares with her followers the day's activities, which mainly includes being around the rapper. After accepting an award in College Park, Georgia, the GWOAT shares a clip featuring Papoose walking through a gleefully hallway.

Shields identifies Pap as "My man," while she pans the camera to him and reciting the trending catchphrase. "I just been with my man, my man, my man," she chants to a grining Pap.

On Livebitez's Instagram account, the original clip of the catchphrase would be added behind instrumental to the classic Field Mob and Ciara track, "So What." "He’s fine I don’t blame her," commented a fan under the commment section of the Livebitez post.

The "My Man" catchphrase stems from a viral social media clip by City Girls' Yung Miami. "My man, my man, my man," Yung Miami chants in the popualr clip. Since then, the catchphrase has become heavily used by many to describe the love for their significant others.

MORE: Remy Ma, Papoose & Claressa Shields Ringside For Shakur Stevenson & Edgar Berlanga Double-Header Fight Night

Claressa Shields & Papoose

The GWOAT and Pap have quickly become one of pop culture’s most talked-about and polarizing couples. Their romance, first revealed in late 2024, ignited controversy when Papoose’s estranged wife, rapper Remy Ma, allegedly leaked private text messages between the boxing champion and her husband. The public fallout sparked widespread speculation across social media platforms, casting a spotlight on the pair’s relationship even before it had fully taken shape.

Despite the drama, Shields has defended the bond. In interviews, she called Papoose’s support unwavering and described their connection as rooted in mutual respect and friendship. She confirmed that their relationship developed gradually through constant communication, even as Papoose remained legally married to Remy Ma. For Shields, the partnership represents emotional stability during a period of both personal and professional intensity.

MORE: Claressa Shields Redirects Her Smoke From Tesehki To July 26 Fight In Set The Record Straight Tweet

