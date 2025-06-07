Claressa Shields Knocks Out "All Men Cheat" Myth By Acknowledging Papoose Don't

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 365 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields v Danielle Perkins - Open Media Workout
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 31: Claressa Shields poses for a portrait during the open media workout on January 31, 2025 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Remy Ma exposed Papoose and Claressa Shields relationship in 2024 while revealing that Remy and Pap were on the verg of divorce.

Claressa Shields assured her new relationship with Papoose is solid. In a new social media post, the GWOAT acknowledged her new boo’s loyalty in their relationship.

Sharing a smiling photo of the couple, she wrote, “All men don’t cheat, my man don’t.” Though Shields never mentioned Remy Ma by name, the post reverberated across social media as a pointed statement.

Papoose is in the midst of a public divorce from Remy Ma, his longtime wife and fellow Bronx rap figure. Their split has been complicated by rumors, including an unconfirmed claim from Remy that Papoose was unfaithful—with Shields. That accusation never gained traction, but it resurfaced in the wake of Shields’ post, adding new fuel to the fire.

To many, her comment read like a subtle yet deliberate response. Shields didn’t engage the drama directly, but her words served as a powerful rebuttal to lingering gossip. Admirers praised her confidence and composure. Critics, meanwhile, questioned the timing, pointing to the messy unraveling of a once-iconic hip-hop union.

More: Claressa Shields Challenges Jake Paul To A Fight

Claressa Shields Papoose

Still, Shields stood firm. Known for her dominance in the ring, she’s no stranger to scrutiny. Whether facing opponents or public opinion, she fights with the same resolve. Her message, simple and striking, reinforced her refusal to be defined by outside narratives.

The post also shifted how the public views her role in the ongoing saga. Rather than a rumored third party, Shields presented herself as a woman unafraid to stand by her partner. Love, loyalty, and defiance—each radiated from the carefully chosen caption.

As fans and detractors continue dissecting the moment, one thing is certain: Claressa Shields isn’t stepping back. She’s not only asserting her relationship but reclaiming her place in a story others tried to write for her. 

With grace and grit, GWOAT made her intentions clear—on her terms. Papoose and Remy Ma's divorce has not been finalized yet. Remy Ma's boyfriend spoke on the reason Papoose punched him last week, revealing Pap discovered Remy was sleeping with Eazy after shaking the battle rapper's hand.

More: Claressa Shields Rips Jake Paul For Being "Pathetic"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Papoose Remy Ma Claressa Shields relationship Relationships Papoose & Claressa Shields Vs. Remy Ma: A Guide To The Messy Online Feud 5.4K
Syndication: USA TODAY Boxing Claressa Shields Expects Motherhood After She Deals With A Few More Fighters 1272
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM Boxing Claressa Shields Has No Interest In Fighting These Baddies Midwest That Fans Are DMing Her About 2.2K
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Fire Inside" Sports Claressa Shields Moves Past All Her Beef In 2025 By Entering Her Beyoncé Era 2.9K