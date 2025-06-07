Claressa Shields assured her new relationship with Papoose is solid. In a new social media post, the GWOAT acknowledged her new boo’s loyalty in their relationship.

Sharing a smiling photo of the couple, she wrote, “All men don’t cheat, my man don’t.” Though Shields never mentioned Remy Ma by name, the post reverberated across social media as a pointed statement.

Papoose is in the midst of a public divorce from Remy Ma, his longtime wife and fellow Bronx rap figure. Their split has been complicated by rumors, including an unconfirmed claim from Remy that Papoose was unfaithful—with Shields. That accusation never gained traction, but it resurfaced in the wake of Shields’ post, adding new fuel to the fire.

To many, her comment read like a subtle yet deliberate response. Shields didn’t engage the drama directly, but her words served as a powerful rebuttal to lingering gossip. Admirers praised her confidence and composure. Critics, meanwhile, questioned the timing, pointing to the messy unraveling of a once-iconic hip-hop union.

Still, Shields stood firm. Known for her dominance in the ring, she’s no stranger to scrutiny. Whether facing opponents or public opinion, she fights with the same resolve. Her message, simple and striking, reinforced her refusal to be defined by outside narratives.

The post also shifted how the public views her role in the ongoing saga. Rather than a rumored third party, Shields presented herself as a woman unafraid to stand by her partner. Love, loyalty, and defiance—each radiated from the carefully chosen caption.

As fans and detractors continue dissecting the moment, one thing is certain: Claressa Shields isn’t stepping back. She’s not only asserting her relationship but reclaiming her place in a story others tried to write for her.