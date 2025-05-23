Papoose Accuses Eazy The Block Captain Of Blackmailing Remy Ma As Claressa Shields Enters The Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1093 Views
Sep 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper/actress Remi Ma looks on during the second half of game two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Papoose shared some alleged audio of Remy Ma's alleged side piece, whereas Claressa Shields is trying to dispel some alleged lies.

The relationship drama between former L&HH:NY couple Remy Ma and Papoose just got a whole lot spicier. Fans can't believe how messy the latter is getting, according to some new reports from The Neighborhood Talk and Livebitez on Instagram.

First off, the Brooklyn rapper played alleged audio of Remy's supposed side piece, Eazy The Block Captain, threatening to blackmail her with receipts of her cheating. Then, he played audio of her allegedly saying she wouldn't be talking to Eazy anymore if it wasn't for this alleged blackmail situation. This is all still pretty vague and unclear, so maybe we're missing something here. At the end of the day, it seems like both these former lovers have a lot of individual drama to address and face accountability for.

What's more is that Pap's new girlfriend Claressa Shields is not here for any of the lies or drama. She recently took to Twitter to accuse the Bronx femcee of lying to the public about this whole situation. Some fans have been very supportive, whereas others think Shields is in a tough spot amid this decades-long relationship.

Did Remy Ma Cheat On Papoose?

"I heard so many lies today it was crazy," Claressa Shields said of Remy Ma and Papoose. "One, if my breakfast club interview triggered her that much... just wait til I address the lies she told today. 2. Papoose is not my manager... I don't let nothing or nobody play with my money. Since I've been with Pap he has created opportunities for me to get bags! So all that talk was cap."

"3. Don't try and diminish this man character," she continued. "Pap is a helpful man that's just how he is. It take a lot to piss him off. He's very loyal and solid. Word is bond to him. 4. We been living our best life since mid-August last year. I really enjoyed out private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along."

"5. HONDA AIRBNBS, HOTELS!!!!! Man stoppppp! It's crazy how everybody broke, I'm sorry to tell you but I fight too good to be broke. All my cars are 2022s and 20223s, Pap drive a Benz! And got his own place. Everyone know my houses I got. No need to speak lies when the truth will set you free."

"Good night," Shields concluded her rant. "Now if I wake up tomorrow to some more bulls**t..... it's gonna be a problem."

At the end of the day, both cheating rumors against this couple haven't been confirmed by either party. So things still remain speculative so far, even if they're trying to make proof eventually lead the other to admit their alleged infidelity.

