Fabolous Apologizes For His Accidentally Shady Instagram Caption About Remy Ma

Fabolous Instagram Caption Remy Ma Hip Hop News
Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper Fabolous sits courtside during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fabolous found out the hard way about all the present drama surrounding Remy Ma and Papoose's nasty breakup.

As two very proud New Yorkers, Fabolous and Remy Ma are obviously two huge Knicks fans. They suffered a little when they witnessed them go down a game against the Indiana Pacers in this year's NBA Eastern Conference Finals. To regain strength, Fab took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his femcee friend at the basketball team's previous home game win.

"Sometimes to get over a LOSS.. You gotta Reminisce on a WIN," he captioned the post, per The Shade Room on IG. However, the Brooklyn lyricist quickly caught jokes, flack, heat, and questions online for his caption. This is because of all the Remy Ma relationship drama going on these days around Papoose, Claressa Shields, Eazy The Block Captain, and more.

In fact, Lil Duval took to Fab's IG comments section to joke about this caption and how it could be misconstrued. He responded by clarifying that he was not caught up on the latest drama. The 47-year-old did not mean to shade his Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) collaborator.

"I swear to god I didn't see the smoke til after i posted," Fabolous wrote of the Remy Ma drama. "im on a plane to Germany. Soon as my post went thru a post of Remy talking popped up. I said Wowww. I answered a text & came back to the gram. A post of Pap talking popped up. I said OMG. S**t crazy."

Remy Ma Cheated?

For those unaware, Remy Ma and Papoose called each other out for the breakdown of their marriage. Cheating allegations on both sides flew left and right, and even Pap's new girlfriend Claressa Shields is chiming into the drama.

"I heard so many lies today it was crazy," Shields claimed. "One, if my breakfast club interview triggered her that much... just wait til I address the lies she told today. 2. Papoose is not my manager... I don't let nothing or nobody play with my money. Since I've been with Pap he has created opportunities for me to get bags! So all that talk was cap."

"3. Don't try and diminish this man character," she went on. "Pap is a helpful man that's just how he is. It take a lot to piss him off. He's very loyal and solid. Word is bond to him. 4. We been living our best life since mid-August last year. I really enjoyed out private relationship for reasons like this. All these people judging a situation they know nothing about. Pap was separated way before I came along."

