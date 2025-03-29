Claressa Shields Breaks Her Silence On Rumor She’s Pregnant With Papoose’s Child

Papoose and Claressa Shields are still going strong, and recently, rumors that the two of them have reached a new stage in their relationship even began to circulate. Footage of the professional boxer getting out of a vehicle surfaced online earlier this week. It got social media users talking, with some speculating that she's pregnant with Papoose's child.

She's now taken to Instagram to address these rumors, however, making it clear that there's absolutely zero truth to them. "Y'ALL want me to be pregnant by @papoose so bad [laughing emoji]," she wrote. "I'm not pregnant I had just ate [laughing emojis] damn!" While the pair doesn't have a little one on the way, they do appear to be doing better than ever. Earlier this month, Papoose even took to social media to share a heartfelt message about Shields in honor of her birthday.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

"Special Happy born day to my champion @claressashields A great person who’s always smiling/happy. Until you piss her off. Love you baby!!" he captioned a series of photos of the athlete at the time. Before that, the two of them were spotted living it up on a romantic Hawaiian getaway for Valentine's Day. As for Remy Ma, she still appears to be involved with Eazy The Block Captain, the battle rapper she's rumored to have cheated on Papoose with. It doesn't seem like she's too glad to see her ex moving on, however. Some fans even think she shaded him and his new boo during a performance in New York City earlier this month.