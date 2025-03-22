Remy Ma Appears To Shade Papoose & Claressa Shields During Fiery Performance Onstage

Papoose and Claressa Shields look to be as happy as they could be, but Remy Ma still looks salty following this moment.

It's safe to say that Remy Ma still isn't over her breakup with Papoose, despite the possibility that she could be the reason it ended to begin with. However, to be clear, it's all still a bit cloudy despite there being trouble in paradise for quite a while. Nevertheless, the New York femcee is still creating discourse this weekend around her past relationship with the man. Per The Shade Room, Ma was assisting Trey Songz onstage in her hometown. She and Connie Diiamond performed their "Ghetto & Ratchet (Remix)," and the alteration of one line in particular has the internet suspicious. On her verse, she raps, "Got a problem, bitch, say somethin' / F*ck wantin' ya n****, I take him."

However, for this fiery, live rendition, Remy Ma changed that latter line to, "If I want ya n***a, I’ll take him." That part was delivered with some gusto as her facial expression said it all. She meant something with that line and fans believe it was directed at Papoose and Claressa Shields. "Yall know that was the line in that song right 👀" one IG user says. But in general, there's really nobody back Remy Ma's decision to rap this. That is unless you count the audience who cheered for her in deafening fashion. "But you didn’t want him that’s why you cheated on him, so THERES THAT," another commenter claps back.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

Another goes, "Ion know what happened in their relationship but Pap deserve none of that sh*t. He was beyond loyal." "Getting a boyfriend on your husband is crazy asf😂 but getting mad because he popped out with a girlfriend is crazier 😒🤦🏽‍♀️" one more chimes in. For those wondering, Remy Ma has been in a fling with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain for a long time now.

It's still unclear if they are really together at this point. However, Papoose and Claressa Shields relationship doesn't need to be analyzed any further. They are in love and supportive of one another. Recently, the boxer turned 30 and Pap was quick to give her a shout-out on her special day. "Special Happy born day to my champion @claressashields A great person who’s always smiling/happy. Until you piss her off. Love you baby!!" he wrote on IG.

