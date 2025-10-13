Papoose has been in a public relationship with Claressa Shields for a while now. Recently, he made it clear that he doesn't play when it comes to her. During an event this weekend, they were approached by internet comedian Gerald Huston. He trolled the pro boxer by pretending he thought she was Serena Williams. Despite being corrected and asked to leave, he persisted, prompting Pap to react.

“Papoose done hit me with a book," Huston alleged during a livestream after the incident. “Play silly games, win silly prizes.” Shields later addressed the ordeal during a livestream of her own, revealing more details of what led to her boyfriend's alleged outburst.

According to her, she didn't know who Huston was when he approached her, and was in the middle of a conversation with some very important people. After telling the comedian to back off several times, Papoose allegedly came to her defense. “All of us who was around looked at him like, ‘Bro, what is you doing?’” she explained, as seen in a clip shared by The Shade Room. “Y’all already know what happened, I don’t even have to say nothing."

Shields added that the situation likely would have ended better for Huston had he just asked for permission before trolling her.

Papoose & Claressa Shields

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the alleged interaction, with most agreeing that Huston got lucky. “He better be glad she didn’t hit him tf 😂,” one Instagram user claims. "This is the second time I’ve heard of Papoose knocking somebody out," another alleges. "Moral of the story stop playing with him.”