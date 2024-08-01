Jay Worthy, L.A.’s Funk Pusher: On Working With DāM Funk On "Magic Hour," Kendrick Lamar & Bringing Kai Cenat To Compton

With the spotlight back on Los Angeles, Jay Worthy and DāM Funk's "Magic Hour" feels like an excellent exploration of the roots of West Coast hip-hop. The Compton rapper talks about the state of West Coast hip-hop after "Not Like Us," Meet The Whoops and giving back to his community.

Jay Worthy ensures that his music captures the essence of Compton through his smooth delivery and laidback flow. Though he found a new fanbase following his appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in June, the L.A. by way of Vancouver MC has maintained a prolific output over the past few years. His behind-the-scenes work has allowed him to work alongside people like DJ Quik and even Kendrick Lamar while his efforts on wax have turned him into a revered underground legend. LNDN DRGS, for example, merged dreamy soundscapes of boogie and R&B-tinged funk, in ways that felt quintessentially West Coast. But at the same time, his work with people like The Alchemist and Harry Fraud, to name a few, paid homage to his influences outside of West Coast hip-hop.

“Maybe it's I’m easy to work with or maybe, it's just that I really love music and I understand what it is and what we're doing, you know?” Jay Worthy tells HotNewHipHop. Perhaps that’s why he is only the second rapper outside of Snoop Dogg to work on a full collaborative album with the legendary DāM Funk. Together, they joined forces for their excellent new project Magic Hour, an album that delves into the lineage of funk music with DāM Funk in the driver’s seat.

Funk played a pivotal role in shaping Jay Worthy. He fondly recalls his father playing Parliament, S.O.S. Band, and Earth, Wind & Fire throughout his childhood in Vancouver. In that sense, it planted a seed that would grow throughout Jay Worthy’s musical career but his love for funk admittedly didn’t fully materialize until he moved to Compton. His exposure to low-rider culture and radio personalities like the famed Art Leboe developed a passion for its cultural DNA. “Like I said, oldies and funk and all of that have always been in my house. But I really started digging for samples and really, really having a love for it more after being out here on this side. You know, my big homies pulling up on they hogs and slappin’ shit, the low rider culture and all that,” he says, fondly recalling memories of Avalon and El Segundo. At this intersection, his friend’s dad sold CDs outside of the barbershop.

With that said, Magic Hour holds significant weight in Jay Worthy’s catalog. There was a seven-year anticipation for this project, though fans certainly weren’t left empty-handed since collaborative projects alongside Roc Marciano, DJ Muggs, and plenty of others came out within that time. “Not everybody can get on these types of beats, you know what I mean? Or understand what I'm doing here because I always tell people, man, I might rap, but I really look at myself as the funk artist,” he explained, detailing the meticulous process of curating the right features, such as Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Quik, and Channel Tres, and more, for this particular album.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, either. All eyes are on The West Coast right now, and there's been unity across the city. Jay Worthy has certainly benefited from the renewed attention, too. Magic Hour feels like a crucial piece of the puzzle that traces the West Coast's musical lineage, specifically the impact that funk had on shaping the L.A. sound as a whole. And with the momentum that Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, and Mustard built within the past few months alone, Magic Hour is a necessary addition to the soundtrack for summer '24.

We recently caught up with Jay Worthy to discuss his latest album and working alongside DāM Funk, sending unreleased music to Kendrick Lamar, his heavily anticipated Griselda album, and why Los Angeles has always been on.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: I read that this album has been in the works for upwards of 7 years but it seems like a perfect time for this album to arrive considering the momentum that the West Coast has. From your end, why did it make sense to release this album right now?

Jay Worthy: You know what, all the stars just aligned, to be honest with you.I feel like when you're recording, and sometimes you're in another bag, like, for a minute, the only thing that was inspiring me to rap was just looped samples and stuff with no drums, you know what I mean? So it took me a while to want to get back into that funk bag, you know what I'm saying? It wasn't coming out of me when I was trying at the time. So I sat on the beat until I was ready to get back on that. And I would slowly go at it. You know, do a few songs here, a few songs there. And then I was like, man, this is a special project. It deserves the proper features on it.

And I also feel like there’s more eyes on me now. I feel like me and DāM Funk, for the world that we come from, it’s really appreciated. I know people were really expecting it and I didn’t want to rush it, you know what I mean? It came out now and it just so happens to be that the West is back on fire so, yeah it’s a good time.

Tell me a bit about the features, whether Ty Dolla $ign or Channel Tres, and how you got them to immerse themselves into this world that you and DāM Funk created.

Well, you know, Ty Dolla is a close friend of mine and so is Channel. A-Trak, you know, that was the first person to sign to Fool’s Gold. Quik, I just did the album with Quik and I wanted Quik a part of this. You know, Quik, and DāM know each other since Safe & Sound days. Of course, Soopafly. I needed representation of Tha Dogg Pound on there. Soopafly, that’s my boy. We’ve been making records together and I felt that he fit the project. A cat named Ray Wright from Warm Brew, who always was a friend of mine, and I always loved his voice. I mean, it reminded me of a Nate Dogg. Speaking of Nate Dogg, I had to grab Nhale and get his son on there.

So, you know, just people that would make sense that I know understand this funk sh*t and what sounds good on it, you know? But, I was honored to get Quik on there, for sure. And Channel, I love what he did. He’s also a fan of DāM. Like I said, again, just people that kind of understand what it is. Not everybody can get on these types of beats, you know what I mean? Or understand what I'm doing here because I always tell people, man, I might rap, but I really look at myself as the funk artist, you know what I'm saying?

I’ve heard you refer to yourself as such in the past. How would you describe Magic Hour compared to other albums in your catalog? You mentioned that you took your time with this one.

Well, first I’ll say this: you got to think, DāM doesn't work with a lot of rappers. The only rapper that he's ever done an album with other than me is Snoop, so I was honored. Like I said, I consider myself a funk artist, and DāM was one of the few people, to me, that was pushing future funk and modern funk. This is way back, you know, I think me and Dame started first talking, I want to say like, ‘06 or something like that. I can't remember exactly when, but I was always a fan before I started doing rap professionally. But I always knew that that's where I wanted to take it.

So, you know, what's different about this album compared to others is there's no samples. DāM gets to showcase how good of a producer he is. If you notice on the album, I give him a lot of long outros. Or, some songs might just have one verse and a minute of a beat because his beats switch up so much, like, there's so many different parts of the beat. He'd send me a beat, there'd be like eight minutes in the beat, and in that eight minutes, the beat would change up several times. So yeah, musically, it's different than anything else I put out. I think it's more musical, you know, it's not sample-based. It's raw. That's just DāM in there being the one-man band.

What do you think makes Jay Worthy a great collaborator? It seems like you’re very easy to work with.

Maybe it's I’m easy to work with or maybe, it's just that I really love music and I understand what it is and what we're doing, you know? I mean, like whether it's with Alchemist and I understand what type of producer he is and what he makes him and what I'm gonna sound good on. If you listen to… I don't know, let me see…. something like, let's say I rap over somewhere Harry Fraud, and there's no drums on it, and you hear me really rap-rapping – you know, that might bring that out of me. The funk might bring out some more player, more simple raps, but it's just a different pocket. The beat is gonna talk to me and tell me what to do, you know what I mean?

But I think I just understand the music, and that's why it comes out so it goes unspoken. I've never gone in a studio and been with anybody and been like, “this is what we're gonna rap about pr this is what we're gonna do or this is what the album is gonna be, or –” nah, we just let the music do what it do and it comes out how it comes out.

You’re originally from Vancouver. During your formative years, what was your exposure to funk music? Was that a sound that was prevalent where you grew up?

I mean, my pops, right? He raised me on Parliament, Earth, Wind & Fire, S.O.S. Band, and stuff. So that sh*t was in my house from a kid ‘til an adult. But as far as like finding my love for funk, that was more as a late teenager, you know what I'm saying? Being in LA, and you know, listening to Art Leboe and being in my hood in Compton. One of my homies' pops – Rest In Peace – he used to sell CDs outside of the barbershop off Avalon & El Segundo.

I would always buy old-school mixes. Like I said, oldies and funk and all of that have always been in my house. But I really started digging for samples and really, really having a love for it more after being out here on this side. You know, my big homies pulling up on they hogs and slappin’ shit, the low rider culture and all that. Now, don't get me wrong there is that, you know, low rider culture out in Vancouver, as well and record shops and stuff like that. But, you know, I think I fell in love with it out this way, just because this is such a part of our culture out here.

Considering everything that’s been going on, what are your thoughts on the current state of the West Coast and where do you see it heading?

Well, I think this: if we just stay on what we were on when we got together on that stage at the Pop Out with Kendrick, and showing unity, and – you know, we've been doing a lot of stuff in our community. Throwing events in the park, concerts, charity events, bringing Kai Cenat, all type of good stuff. It's bringing people from all different neighborhoods to our specific neighborhood which probably never happened back in the day. I think places like Atlanta where everybody works with each other and supports each other. I think if we can if we can get past the politics that we have out here, and stay on what we're on right now, I think we can get back on top, for real.

You know, because I hate when people say L.A. ain't on anymore and I go, ‘What are you talking about? [laughs] Tyler, The Creator’s from L.A., Steve Lacy is from L.A., Billie Eilish is from L.A., Bruno Mars is from L.A., Anderson .Paak is from L.A. These are number one artists, you know what I'm saying? So I always felt that we – Kendrick Lamar, like come on, bro. We’ve been on top to me so sometimes the narrative that is pushed – I don't understand – [like] we aren't in a good space. But I feel like as far as the underground goes and the streets, and everybody is on some positive unity shit. So if we just stay on that, I think West Coast hip-hop is going to be in a great place.

How would you describe the Meet The Whoops project at this point of your career? You brought up Kai Cenat pulling up to Compton for the giveaway. Just by looking at the Instagram page, it seems like there’s more of a community-oriented feel to what you guys are doing.

As you can see, I've kind of always been a curator, you know? I don't like to use the word A&R but, you know, I did Quik’s album, I'm working on Terrace [Martin’s] album with him. All the collaborations that you've seen, I've been hands-on with everything, from the artwork to the sample to who I collaborate with. So I just always wanted to do something with my homies from my hood and showcase the talent and put them on production that they might not have necessarily chosen.

I think we're standing out because, you know what, you wouldn't expect Meet The Whoops to rap on an Alchemist beat or a Terrace Martin beat or a classic DJ Quik “Quik’s Groove” that we flip to put on his album, you know? And, I just know the West hasn't seen a rap group like this – or the world hasn't seen a rap group like this, to be honest with you, since NWA or Wu-Tang or Dipset. And that's how I feel. I really feel those dudes that I grabbed, who are my personal friends, are actually some of the best to do it. And I'm excited about what we’re about to do.

What was it like bringing Kai Cenat to Compton?

It was just a positive thing and something that was great to see. The kids enjoyed it, the families enjoyed it, and we're gonna do a lot more stuff like that. We've been doing stuff like that in our community for years. From the Christmas Toy Drive that we do with Kendrick to the Turkey Giveaways that we do with YG, I just think there are a lot more eyes on us now. You know, we get the TMZ looks and people are finding out more about what's going on.

But you know, we've always been about our community and trying to bring things over there and do stuff that's fun for the youth. And having Kai, I that was a great thing. He came and showed love and a lot of kids who weren't able to get things like that were given exclusive shoes, and new iPhones and TVs and all types of good stuff.

Have there been any discussions of you joining Kai on his stream?

I don't know. You know, I would have to tap back again with their team and see what's up. Me and his agent and manager connected that day, so you never know. I think that'd be cool to see Meet The Whoops and Kai Cenat and bring him back to Compton for a livestream.

You posted a series of photos of you and Kendrick Lamar from over the years. Do you remember the first time you two crossed paths and how has that relationship developed since you first met?

I mean, Dot from our hood. We’re from the same neighborhood, we always crossed paths, you know? He's always been in my corner. I produced a documentary called Noisey Bompton for Viceland TV which he starred in. You know, we've been pushing for years, that's my brother.

You know, people don't know, but it's like when I dropped new music, I only send it to a few people, and he's one of them, you know? I might send it to him, I might send it to Westside Gunn, I might send it to Terrace. So there's only a few people that really get to hear my unreleased music that I want to really [hear] their opinion. [Kendrick Lamar] is really my brother and just a good friend. You know, it's regular, though. That’s really just our homie, you know what I'm saying? I know, to the world, he's the biggest thing in the world but to me and the homies, that’s just our bro.

What’s been the energy of Los Angeles since “Not Like Us,” The Pop Out, and the video shoot? I know you mentioned it before but if you could get a bit more in-depth.

It's been a lot of unity, man. Just brought the city together. And that's like what I was saying, man. Like, you know, it's bigger than just – I know the lyrics and like, you know, behind it is a diss song but a message is – you know, just whatever it did, it brought L.A. together. I'm gonna just say that. You know, I've been feeling comfortable going to certain neighborhoods and places that I might never have gone to, you know what I'm saying? And vice versa. People are like, “yo, let's work together. Let's do this. Let's do that.” Like, it's been great. It had a very positive effect on the streets of L.A. and Compton.

When I interviewed Westside Gunn last year, he mentioned how he was working on your Griselda album. What could you tell me about that project and working with Gunn, in general?

Gunn and me, man. That's my brother, man. He'll tell you this: he likes to curate but, you got to understand, I curate and I know what I’m doing with my own sound and stuff and he respects that. So he kind of let me just do what I do and we're gonna come together on this Griselda sh*t and it's gonna sound crazy.

Is there a release date on this yet?

We just released this DāM Funk album so as soon as I'm done rolling out all of this, I'm gonna get into that Griselda stuff and start dropping singles on people and it’s gonna f*ck their heads up.

Final question: what else do you have on your bucket list outside of music?

Well, I've been behind the scenes, like I said. I do curation, I consult now, I'm working with all the people that -- you know, it's crazy when you wake up and you could call Mack 10 or Quik or you know, any of the greats, bro. Really, all the legends are a phone call away. I love what I'm doing with them, kind of bridging the new with the old just how I do in my own music so I'm just helping them do stuff. I'm consulting for different labels.