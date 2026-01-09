Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap Immediately After His Release From Jail

Fetty Wap recently shocked fans with a message after his prison release, which took place much sooner than expected. "I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support," he expressed. "It truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most." However, it seems like Wap's former partner and the mother of his child, Masika Kalysha, isn't too happy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she reportedly took to Twitter to blast him for vague reasons, which led many fans to criticize her staunch attacks. "I hate believing in a n***a that I know I shouldn't believe in and he prove me tf right," the Love & Hip Hop alum shared.

"Prove me WRONG for once!" she continued. "Damn!" "How you get out and be an immediate disappointment?" Masika added in subsequent tweets. "1st day out and still be a b***h a** n***a. Go back [shrug emoji]."

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in prison serving a six-year drug trafficking sentence specifically over cocaine. Following multiple bump-ups to his release date before this surprise freedom, he will have to serve five years of supervised release. As for why this early release happened, things are still unclear at press time.

Elsewhere, Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap's contentious coparenting relationship has put them in conflict with each other in the past. However, for the most part, they seemed to keep things pretty amicable amid this prison sentence. But now, we have no idea what caused this flare-up.