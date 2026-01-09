Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap Immediately After His Release From Jail

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap After Release Jail Hip Hop News
Rap Artist Fetty Wap performs in Salisbury's Brew River Restaurant and Bar on Wednesday night, Aug. 28, 2019. © Kelly Powers, Salisbury Daily Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Fetty Wap fathered a child with Masika Kalysha in March of 2016, and their coparenting relationship hasn't been perfect since.

Fetty Wap recently shocked fans with a message after his prison release, which took place much sooner than expected. "I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support," he expressed. "It truly means everything to me. Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves. I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most." However, it seems like Wap's former partner and the mother of his child, Masika Kalysha, isn't too happy.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she reportedly took to Twitter to blast him for vague reasons, which led many fans to criticize her staunch attacks. "I hate believing in a n***a that I know I shouldn't believe in and he prove me tf right," the Love & Hip Hop alum shared.

"Prove me WRONG for once!" she continued. "Damn!" "How you get out and be an immediate disappointment?" Masika added in subsequent tweets. "1st day out and still be a b***h a** n***a. Go back [shrug emoji]."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Unleashes On Kodak Black Following "Christmas Eve" Diss

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in prison serving a six-year drug trafficking sentence specifically over cocaine. Following multiple bump-ups to his release date before this surprise freedom, he will have to serve five years of supervised release. As for why this early release happened, things are still unclear at press time.

Elsewhere, Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap's contentious coparenting relationship has put them in conflict with each other in the past. However, for the most part, they seemed to keep things pretty amicable amid this prison sentence. But now, we have no idea what caused this flare-up.

We will see if Kalysha explains herself further regarding these tweets or if the "My Way" MC himself addresses the situation. Now that he's reportedly a free man, he will most likely have a lot to share with the media and hopefully with his fanbase, musically speaking.

Read More: Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Masika Kalysha Defends HoodTrophy Bino Husband Death Hip Hop News Gossip Masika Kalysha Defends Dating HoodTrophy Bino After Husband's Death
Fetty Wap Baby Mama Daughter Prison Visit Relationships Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Reflects On Taking Daughter On Prison Visit To See Him
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Comments 0