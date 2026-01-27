Fetty Wap Reveals 85-Pound Weight Gain

Fetty Wap says that he put on 85 pounds during the nearly three years he spent in prison. He reflected on his time behind bars and the "discipline" it took to continue working out during an interview with VIBE published last week. Fetty got out of prison on January 8.

"I like the feeling of the after effect of working out," Fetty Wap said during the interview. "It's more of an 'I did something.' I used to always tell myself, If I could just take an hour out of my day just for self-care … It's a discipline routine... I went to prison like 140 lbs. I came home at like 225. So, it was a discipline for me to get there. I had it in my head, like, I want to see what I look like like this."

Further speaking about his "self-care" routine, he explained that he also likes to drive. "My first tour, I drove to California," he recalled. "I had a whole bus, but I drove all the way to California." He also noted that his children are his motivation to keep pushing.

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

Fetty Wap was originally arrested at Citi Field in Queens, New York, where he was slated to perform at Rolling Loud. Authorities hit him with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. He initially got out of jail on a $500,000 bond, but returned after violating the terms of his pretrial release in August 2022. He eventually pleaded guilty to his drug charges and was sentenced to six years in prison in 2023. With his release, earlier this month, Fetty will remain under supervised release for the next five years.