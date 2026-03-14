Papoose & Claressa Shields Go Ballistic Over 50 Cent's Cheating Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Papoose Claressa Shields Go Ballistic 50 Cent Cheating Allegations
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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50 Cent accused Papoose's girlfriend Claressa Shields of cheating on him with Maserati Bud, and all three targets responded.

Claressa Shields has dismissed a lot of Internet drama concerning her relationship with Papoose, but the biggest troll against them online is definitely 50 Cent. He just accused her of cheating on Pap, and their responses join a chime-in from the alleged side piece himself, Maserati Bud.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, it all started with Fif's face-swapped photo of the couple on IG. "Very, very handsome," he captioned the post. "hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she f***ing Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos."

Papoose responded to 50 Cent with an interview clip of 50 responding to gay rumors. "I couldn't make this up if [I] wanted [to]," he captioned the post. "Lying on the next man d**k, when you're a confessed booty bandit is crazy!!! I got him on desperate time now!!! All this cause you like disrespecting black woman. And can't rap for real!!! #agentprovocateur available now on all digital platforms. Is this y'all king????"

As for Claressa Shields' response, she threatened legal action against the G-Unit mogul for his allegations. She also shared an alleged call of the alleged side piece denying the claims, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

50 responded to this by sharing a picture of Shields with Maserati Bud. "Maserati, BUD was al' over Claressa booty for Christmas," he captioned the post, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "Where you was at boy, ya b***h a BOP! LOL. [...] No you just got off the phone with him, don't play with me," Fif concluded at press time.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Who Is Maserati Bud?

Not only that, but Maserati Bud responded online with a video caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. He said he was "trying to spare" Claressa, told the person who leaked the phone call to take it down, and wasn't going to respond. But then, the phone call came out, Maserati decided to speak out. He posted a video of him with Claressa at a Christmas party, threatening to put out more footage. She responded with the following IG comment: "Idk why Nene invited this n***a to my house with her."

For those unaware, Maserati Bud is a musical artist from Florida known for his "Gutta soul" sound. We will see if these allegations continue or if they stop here.

As for 50 Cent, Papoose, and Claressa Shields' beef, it seems to stem from comments 50 made about Remy Ma when she was still married to Pap. The three have traded a lot of social media shots and even diss tracks in Pap's case.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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