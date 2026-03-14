Papoose & Claressa Shields Go Ballistic Over 50 Cent's Cheating Allegations

Claressa Shields has dismissed a lot of Internet drama concerning her relationship with Papoose, but the biggest troll against them online is definitely 50 Cent. He just accused her of cheating on Pap, and their responses join a chime-in from the alleged side piece himself, Maserati Bud.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, it all started with Fif's face-swapped photo of the couple on IG. "Very, very handsome," he captioned the post. "hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she f***ing Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos."

Papoose responded to 50 Cent with an interview clip of 50 responding to gay rumors. "I couldn't make this up if [I] wanted [to]," he captioned the post. "Lying on the next man d**k, when you're a confessed booty bandit is crazy!!! I got him on desperate time now!!! All this cause you like disrespecting black woman. And can't rap for real!!! #agentprovocateur available now on all digital platforms. Is this y'all king????"

As for Claressa Shields' response, she threatened legal action against the G-Unit mogul for his allegations. She also shared an alleged call of the alleged side piece denying the claims, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

50 responded to this by sharing a picture of Shields with Maserati Bud. "Maserati, BUD was al' over Claressa booty for Christmas," he captioned the post, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "Where you was at boy, ya b***h a BOP! LOL. [...] No you just got off the phone with him, don't play with me," Fif concluded at press time.

Who Is Maserati Bud?

Not only that, but Maserati Bud responded online with a video caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. He said he was "trying to spare" Claressa, told the person who leaked the phone call to take it down, and wasn't going to respond. But then, the phone call came out, Maserati decided to speak out. He posted a video of him with Claressa at a Christmas party, threatening to put out more footage. She responded with the following IG comment: "Idk why Nene invited this n***a to my house with her."

For those unaware, Maserati Bud is a musical artist from Florida known for his "Gutta soul" sound. We will see if these allegations continue or if they stop here.

As for 50 Cent, Papoose, and Claressa Shields' beef, it seems to stem from comments 50 made about Remy Ma when she was still married to Pap. The three have traded a lot of social media shots and even diss tracks in Pap's case.