Claressa Shields & Maserati Bud Trade Blows Over 50 Cent's Cheating Claims

Claressa Shields has sadly had to face more opponents outside of the ring than in it these days, as she and her man Papoose are currently beefing with 50 Cent. He claimed that Shields cheated on Pap with Maserati Bud, and now both sides are providing more alleged proof of their versions of the story.

Starting with the GWOAT, she took to Twitter recently to address Fif, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. She explained that their beef with the G-Unit mogul stems from his New Year's disrespect, threatening legal action for his alleged lies about her sexual relationships.

Adding to this denial, Claressa posted some videos online caught by Livebitez on Instagram. She shared some alleged IG DMs with Maserati Bud of him trying to not get some pictures of her taken down on his page. The boxer's claims are that Bud is jealous of her relationship and is trying to drive a wedge between them.

In another series of videos caught by Livebitez, she continued to deny these claims. However, Maserati Bud was quick to respond.

Livebitez also shared Bud's alleged texts with Shields that he shared online recently, from January of 2025. She allegedly accused him of being a liar and spending time with other women. Bud said he's polyamorous and that Claressa didn't want to be a part of that.

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Why Is Claressa Shields Beefing With 50 Cent?

For those unaware, Maserati Bud is an alleged G-Unit associate and artist from Florida with a "Gutta soul" sound. His role in this situation is smaller when compared to 50 Cent, Claressa Shields, and Papoose's wider beef.

Tensions supposedly rose between the two MCs when Fif made some comments to Remy Ma when she was still married to Pap. After years of trolling, Pap's relationship with Claressa Shields came into the fray, and she stepped in to defend him. 50 mocked them on social media earlier this year, resulting in a lot of back-and-forth.