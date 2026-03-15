Claressa Shields & Maserati Bud Trade Blows Over 50 Cent's Cheating Claims

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Claressa Shields Maserati Bud Trade Blows 50 Cent Cheating Claims
Claressa Shields trains during an open media workout at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit on Jan. 7. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Claressa Shields and Maserati Bud are coming through with alleged receipts after 50 Cent accused Shields of cheating on Papoose with Bud.

Claressa Shields has sadly had to face more opponents outside of the ring than in it these days, as she and her man Papoose are currently beefing with 50 Cent. He claimed that Shields cheated on Pap with Maserati Bud, and now both sides are providing more alleged proof of their versions of the story.

Starting with the GWOAT, she took to Twitter recently to address Fif, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. She explained that their beef with the G-Unit mogul stems from his New Year's disrespect, threatening legal action for his alleged lies about her sexual relationships.

Adding to this denial, Claressa posted some videos online caught by Livebitez on Instagram. She shared some alleged IG DMs with Maserati Bud of him trying to not get some pictures of her taken down on his page. The boxer's claims are that Bud is jealous of her relationship and is trying to drive a wedge between them.

In another series of videos caught by Livebitez, she continued to deny these claims. However, Maserati Bud was quick to respond.

Livebitez also shared Bud's alleged texts with Shields that he shared online recently, from January of 2025. She allegedly accused him of being a liar and spending time with other women. Bud said he's polyamorous and that Claressa didn't want to be a part of that.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

Why Is Claressa Shields Beefing With 50 Cent?

For those unaware, Maserati Bud is an alleged G-Unit associate and artist from Florida with a "Gutta soul" sound. His role in this situation is smaller when compared to 50 Cent, Claressa Shields, and Papoose's wider beef.

Tensions supposedly rose between the two MCs when Fif made some comments to Remy Ma when she was still married to Pap. After years of trolling, Pap's relationship with Claressa Shields came into the fray, and she stepped in to defend him. 50 mocked them on social media earlier this year, resulting in a lot of back-and-forth.

Although Papoose dissed 50 Cent on wax, he hasn't responded in kind. We will see if the two chime in on these allegations or if the subjects of the cheating claims themselves will be the ones who fan the flames.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Papoose Claressa Shields Go Ballistic 50 Cent Cheating Allegations Music Papoose & Claressa Shields Go Ballistic Over 50 Cent's Cheating Allegations
50 Cent Alleged Claressa Shields Texts Linking Up Another Man Gossip 50 Cent Shares Alleged Claressa Shields Texts Linking Up With Another Man
Claressa Shields Blasts 50 ent Troll Papoose Remy Ma Hip Hop News Music Claressa Shields Blasts 50 Cent After He Trolled Papoose With Remy Ma Clip
Papoose Dissing 50 Cent Many Men Freestyle Music Papoose Takes T.I.'s Lead By Dissing 50 Cent In "Many Men" Freestyle
Comments 0