Maserati Bud Clowned Over Suspicious Claressa Shields “Receipts”

BY Caroline Fisher
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Maserati Bud Clowned Claressa Shields
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Professional boxer Claressa Shields arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Claressa Shields is still at odds with Maserati Bud, who accuses her of cheating on Papoose with him back in 2024.

Claressa Shields has been dragged into no shortage of drama in recent years. This is largely due to her romance with Papoose, Remy Ma's estranged husband. Fans and peers almost always have something to say about their relationship, including 50 Cent. Earlier this month, he hopped online to accuse the pro boxer of cheating on her boo with Maserati Bud back in 2024.

She vehemently denied the allegations, even threatening to take legal action against the G-Unit boss.

"First, this situation started New Year’s when @50cent decided to disrespect me and Papoose unprovoked, which led to rap beef & Papoose dissed him," she tweeted. "Rather than responding through music like a true artist, he chose to make false claims about me and create a narrative suggesting that I had a sexual relationship with someone I have never been involved with in any capacity—no romantic or sexual contact whatsoever. Given his platform and influence with 38.9 million followers, now legal action is being pursued."

Read More: Claressa Shields' Song For Papoose Is Getting Roasted By The Internet

Claressa Shields & Maserati Bud Beef

Maserati Bud himself later entered the chat to show off "proof" of the alleged affair. This included various texts that he accused Shields of sending him. Now, he's spoken out once again to share even more alleged evidence. In an Instagram post shared this morning, he accuses Shields of calling him a few weeks ago and flaunts the alleged receipts. Unfortunately for him, however, not everyone is buying this.

Many commenters are pointing out that, based on the evidence Bud provided, he actually called Shields. Moreover, the call was pretty short, meaning it's very possible he was simply told off before getting hung up on.

"If you look, it says canceled call. It didn’t even go through 😂😂😂😂😂😂," one Instagram user claims. "I hope y’all don’t believe this you can change a photo and her name is even spelled wrong it’s for promo for his music," another writes. Someone else says, "That arrow was pointing up which means u called her SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️."

At the time of writing, Maserati Bud has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

Read More: Claressa Shields Has Advice For Blueface After Boxing Loss To Chibu

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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