Claressa Shields Has Advice For Blueface After Boxing Loss To Chibu

Claressa Shields is the GWOAT, which makes her boxing expertise very useful for folks like Blueface who might want to level up their game. After he lost a boxing match to Chibu last night (Saturday, March 14) during a Brand Risk event hosted by Adin Ross, she chimed in with some advice.

The boxer also had advice for Pepa and Treach's daughter Egypt Criss, who also lost a recent boxing match. "Egypt loss her fight, blue face loss…I think these public figures need at least 6 months in the gym before they start fighting in real fights, my opinion," she tweeted this weekend, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Well, I watched the fight and I thought big boy won too, crazy fight tho," Shields responded to a fan who claimed Blue got robbed.

In fact, he agrees with that fan. The California rapper expressed disappointment over the loss, both to Ross' face after the match and during a livestream. "Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," he told Ross. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again. Just based on Adin's business skills," Blueface shared on stream.

Who Is Chibu?

Blueface took his loss to Chibu, a popular streamer who made his boxing debut against him. Many fans considered this an upset, and they continue to debate the judges' unanimous decision in Chibu's favor.

Elsewhere, though, Claressa Shields has other fights to comment on. But this one is wholly online, and it's one she's involved in. Shields has been beefing with 50 Cent in defense of Papoose, and clapped back at 50 and Maserati Bud's claims that she cheated on Pap with Bud.

Meanwhile, Blueface took a break from his romantic drama during this boxing match, although it didn't turn out the best for him. He recently reignited conflict with Chrisean Rock by once again claiming their son Chrisean Jr. is not actually his, which she has already denied.