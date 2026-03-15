Claressa Shields Has Advice For Blueface After Boxing Loss To Chibu

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Claressa Shields Advice Blueface Boxing Loss Chibu
Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Professional boxer Claressa Shields arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Claressa Shields and Blueface are both dealing with drama right now, but it's nothing that a good training session can't distract from.

Claressa Shields is the GWOAT, which makes her boxing expertise very useful for folks like Blueface who might want to level up their game. After he lost a boxing match to Chibu last night (Saturday, March 14) during a Brand Risk event hosted by Adin Ross, she chimed in with some advice.

The boxer also had advice for Pepa and Treach's daughter Egypt Criss, who also lost a recent boxing match. "Egypt loss her fight, blue face loss…I think these public figures need at least 6 months in the gym before they start fighting in real fights, my opinion," she tweeted this weekend, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Well, I watched the fight and I thought big boy won too, crazy fight tho," Shields responded to a fan who claimed Blue got robbed.

In fact, he agrees with that fan. The California rapper expressed disappointment over the loss, both to Ross' face after the match and during a livestream. "Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," he told Ross. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again. Just based on Adin's business skills," Blueface shared on stream.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

Who Is Chibu?

Blueface took his loss to Chibu, a popular streamer who made his boxing debut against him. Many fans considered this an upset, and they continue to debate the judges' unanimous decision in Chibu's favor.

Elsewhere, though, Claressa Shields has other fights to comment on. But this one is wholly online, and it's one she's involved in. Shields has been beefing with 50 Cent in defense of Papoose, and clapped back at 50 and Maserati Bud's claims that she cheated on Pap with Bud.

Meanwhile, Blueface took a break from his romantic drama during this boxing match, although it didn't turn out the best for him. He recently reignited conflict with Chrisean Rock by once again claiming their son Chrisean Jr. is not actually his, which she has already denied.

Read More: Domani Has Always Been An Underrated Force In Hip Hop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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