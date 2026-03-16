Karlissa Saffold Goes After Claressa Shields For Blueface Boxing Comments

Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is stepping up to defend her son following some comments from pro boxer Claressa Shields. After the rapper's loss at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions event over the weekend, the three-time champion offered some advice to Blue and any other celebrity looking to step into the ring.
"Egypt (Pepa and Treach's daughter) loss her fight, blue face loss… I think these public figures need at least 6 months in the gym before they start fighting in real fights, my opinion."
She also said that Blueface didn't really get robbed, which has been a popular take online since Saturday. Responding to someone who thought so, Claressa said, "Well, I watched the fight and I thought big boy won too, crazy fight tho."
But while Shield's comments seem more constructive rather than malicious, Blue's mom Karlissa doesn't think so. In fact, she took to her Instagram Story to call out the 30-year-old per Live Bitez.
"Y'all tell @claressa to tell her man to fight @bluefasebabyy or shut tf up with her funny lookin ssa tf."
Who Did Blueface Fight At Adin Ross' Boxing Event?
Overall, it seems she's taking Blue's side on this issue, which isn't a surprise. With her fiery response to Claressa it also appears she agrees that her son was robbed of a win.
The "Thotiana" songwriter lost to Chibu, another big streamer, by decision after six rounds. However, the former believes the fight was purely used for Adin Ross to fatten his pockets. He even went as far as to call him out to his face, which didn't sit well with the streamer.
After the fight, Blue said, "Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card. I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets."
He added, "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again. Just based on Adin's business skills," he said on a stream sometime later.