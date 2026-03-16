Karlissa Saffold Goes After Claressa Shields For Blueface Boxing Comments

BY Zachary Horvath
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Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Clarissa Shields attends "Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty" at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
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Claressa Shields's advice for celebrity boxers fell on the deaf ears of Karlissa Saffold and it feels like a beef is brewing now.

Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold, is stepping up to defend her son following some comments from pro boxer Claressa Shields. After the rapper's loss at Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions event over the weekend, the three-time champion offered some advice to Blue and any other celebrity looking to step into the ring.

"Egypt (Pepa and Treach's daughter) loss her fight, blue face loss… I think these public figures need at least 6 months in the gym before they start fighting in real fights, my opinion."

She also said that Blueface didn't really get robbed, which has been a popular take online since Saturday. Responding to someone who thought so, Claressa said, "Well, I watched the fight and I thought big boy won too, crazy fight tho."

But while Shield's comments seem more constructive rather than malicious, Blue's mom Karlissa doesn't think so. In fact, she took to her Instagram Story to call out the 30-year-old per Live Bitez.

"Y'all tell @claressa to tell her man to fight @bluefasebabyy or shut tf up with her funny lookin ssa tf."

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Who Did Blueface Fight At Adin Ross' Boxing Event?

Overall, it seems she's taking Blue's side on this issue, which isn't a surprise. With her fiery response to Claressa it also appears she agrees that her son was robbed of a win.

The "Thotiana" songwriter lost to Chibu, another big streamer, by decision after six rounds. However, the former believes the fight was purely used for Adin Ross to fatten his pockets. He even went as far as to call him out to his face, which didn't sit well with the streamer.

After the fight, Blue said, "Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card. I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets."

He added, "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again. Just based on Adin's business skills," he said on a stream sometime later.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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