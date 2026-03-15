Blueface Gets Blown Out By Chibu At Adin Ross' Boxing Event

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Blown Out By Chibu Adin Ross Boxing Event
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Blueface was not happy with this loss to Chibu, but perhaps we will see him back in the boxing ring soon enough.

Blueface has had experience with celebrity boxing matches before, but wins come with their fair share of losses as well. Last night (Saturday, March 14) at a Brand Risk boxing event organized by Adin Ross, he lost by unanimous decision to Chibu in six rounds.

Hollywood Unlocked caught the highlights on Instagram. However, it seems like the California rapper wasn't happy about the loss. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he complained about the event both to Adin Ross' face after the match and during a livestream shortly after. This fight was apparently last-minute and faced difficulties in finding an opponent for Blue.

"Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," he remarked to Ross. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again," the West Coast MC expressed on stream just moments later. "Just based on Adin's business skills."

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Who Is Chibu?

After the fight, DJ Akademiks called Blueface's manager to talk about what happened. Wack 100 had a bit of a viral moment himself, as he got heated when security let streamer N3on into the event before him.

That aside, Wack spoke on the event and what happened to his client. "I had Blueface four to two," he said. Overall, the West Coast executive thinks the judges were wrong here that should've resulted in a Blue win or a split decision. It was his first fight ever as a heavyweight.

For those unaware, Chibu is a popular streamer who had his boxing debut with this match. It's all good news on his end, although it looks like we can't expect a rematch via Brand Risk anytime soon.

Elsewhere, though, Blueface continues to deal with drama. Beyond his involvement in various rap beefs, his recent comments on his son with Chrisean Rock have reignited tensions between them once more. We'll see what the next chapter is in any of these disparate narratives.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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