Blueface Gets Blown Out By Chibu At Adin Ross' Boxing Event

Blueface has had experience with celebrity boxing matches before, but wins come with their fair share of losses as well. Last night (Saturday, March 14) at a Brand Risk boxing event organized by Adin Ross, he lost by unanimous decision to Chibu in six rounds.

Hollywood Unlocked caught the highlights on Instagram. However, it seems like the California rapper wasn't happy about the loss. As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he complained about the event both to Adin Ross' face after the match and during a livestream shortly after. This fight was apparently last-minute and faced difficulties in finding an opponent for Blue.

"Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card," he remarked to Ross. "I definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets." "I'll definitely never fight on Brand Risk again," the West Coast MC expressed on stream just moments later. "Just based on Adin's business skills."

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Who Is Chibu?

After the fight, DJ Akademiks called Blueface's manager to talk about what happened. Wack 100 had a bit of a viral moment himself, as he got heated when security let streamer N3on into the event before him.

That aside, Wack spoke on the event and what happened to his client. "I had Blueface four to two," he said. Overall, the West Coast executive thinks the judges were wrong here that should've resulted in a Blue win or a split decision. It was his first fight ever as a heavyweight.

For those unaware, Chibu is a popular streamer who had his boxing debut with this match. It's all good news on his end, although it looks like we can't expect a rematch via Brand Risk anytime soon.