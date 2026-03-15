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Blueface Gets Blown Out By Chibu At Adin Ross' Boxing Event
Blueface was not happy with this loss to Chibu, but perhaps we will see him back in the boxing ring soon enough.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 15, 2026