Blueface's Earnings After Losing To Chibu Have Been Revealed

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
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Blueface lost to Chibu this past weekend in a boxing match that proved to be quite embarrassing for the rapper.

Blueface participated in one of Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions events over the weekend. He had a fight with Chibu, and as you can imagine, there was lots of fanfare surrounding this. In the end, Blue walked away with the loss, and it wasn't particularly close.

While he was able to avoid getting knocked out, it was clear that the artist was just not prepared for the fight. Chibu was in better shape and was giving Blueface the business. Overall, the rapper was not happy with how things went down. He even accused Adin Ross of rigging the fight, which led to some hurt feelings after the fact.

Since the fight, many have been wondering whether or not Blueface was paid handsomely for his troubles. According to DJ Akademiks, he was indeed. Ak revealed on stream that Blueface, at minimum, made between $350-$400K for the fight. Meanwhile, on the higher end, he could have made upwards of $1 million.

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Blueface's Earnings Revealed

Akademiks noted that the Ed Matthews fight from a few years ago only netted Blueface $160K. This just goes to show that the rapper is commanding more attention and, as a result, even more dollars.

The hip-hop commentator also made the claim that this is not going to hurt Blueface's career in any capacity. Whether that be through the rap world or future boxing opportunities, it is likely that Blue is going to be just fine.

Having said that, Chibu has proven himself as a worthy adversary in the world of boxing, and that is definitely something to keep an eye on going forward. Brand Risk is very likely to get him on another card in the near future.

As for Blueface, there are plenty of potential challengers coming down the pipeline. Whether or not he gives any of them a chance is impossible to say. After accusing Adin Ross of rigging his fight, the relationship could be permanently damaged. Either way, Blue got his money.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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