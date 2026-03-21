Blueface Scoffs At Adin Ross' Legal Threats Over Chibu Boxing Match

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Blueface Scoffs At Adin Ross Legal Threats Over Chibu Boxing Match
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Wack 100 quickly supported his client Blueface against Adin Ross, who threatened to hit the rapper with a $100K fine for contract breaches.

Blueface accused Adin Ross of rigging his unsuccessful boxing match against Chibu at Ross' recent Brand Risk event, claiming that the streamer still owes him money for the fight. After Ross threatened to hit him with a $100K fine for breaching his contract, he's not letting up.

According to XXL, Adin pointed to the alleged contractual breaches themselves. These include the rapper's alleged refusal to wear a Rainbet sponsor patch on his shorts, his remarks on confidential payment agreements, and his alleged refusal to retract his rigging accusations and these payment comments. Ross broke this down during his livestream, as caught by the outlet on Instagram.

In addition, he claimed he tried to work with Wack 100 to settle things, but to no avail. Wack 100 called out Adin Ross' alleged advances in response. From there, Ross claimed every Brand Risk fighter got paid, except for Blue.

Later, Blueface responded to Adin on Twitter: "Looking for a way not to pay is not a good look ima get mines regardless." Ross responded by calling him unintelligent, demanding retraction, and doubling down on the contract breaches. "All he had to do was say something like 'it wasn't rigged, Florida state athletic commission doesn't rig their fights,'" he tweeted. "Blue for future business do not sign a contract agreeing to deliverables and not following through. You're the first fighter in Brandrisk history ive ever struggled paying."

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How Much Did Blueface Make Boxing Chibu?

"Never said how much I was paid," Blueface clapped back on Twitter. "The excuses are becoming evident. [I] was never contracted to wear a patch an even if I was fined 100k that's not even half of what's owed. Talking about retract my statement [why] would I do that if I was never compensated. Further proving my point this was bad business from the opponent changing a week before the fight and my original opponent still on the event."

According to DJ Akademiks, Blueface could've made anywhere between $350K to over $1 million from the Chibu fight. Now, though, that payout is in question. We'll see if he and Adin Ross can settle this debacle in some other way.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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