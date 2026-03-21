Blueface Scoffs At Adin Ross' Legal Threats Over Chibu Boxing Match

Blueface accused Adin Ross of rigging his unsuccessful boxing match against Chibu at Ross' recent Brand Risk event, claiming that the streamer still owes him money for the fight. After Ross threatened to hit him with a $100K fine for breaching his contract, he's not letting up.

According to XXL, Adin pointed to the alleged contractual breaches themselves. These include the rapper's alleged refusal to wear a Rainbet sponsor patch on his shorts, his remarks on confidential payment agreements, and his alleged refusal to retract his rigging accusations and these payment comments. Ross broke this down during his livestream, as caught by the outlet on Instagram.

In addition, he claimed he tried to work with Wack 100 to settle things, but to no avail. Wack 100 called out Adin Ross' alleged advances in response. From there, Ross claimed every Brand Risk fighter got paid, except for Blue.

Later, Blueface responded to Adin on Twitter: "Looking for a way not to pay is not a good look ima get mines regardless." Ross responded by calling him unintelligent, demanding retraction, and doubling down on the contract breaches. "All he had to do was say something like 'it wasn't rigged, Florida state athletic commission doesn't rig their fights,'" he tweeted. "Blue for future business do not sign a contract agreeing to deliverables and not following through. You're the first fighter in Brandrisk history ive ever struggled paying."

How Much Did Blueface Make Boxing Chibu?

"Never said how much I was paid," Blueface clapped back on Twitter. "The excuses are becoming evident. [I] was never contracted to wear a patch an even if I was fined 100k that's not even half of what's owed. Talking about retract my statement [why] would I do that if I was never compensated. Further proving my point this was bad business from the opponent changing a week before the fight and my original opponent still on the event."