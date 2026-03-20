Wack 100 Exposes Adin Ross' Alleged Sexual Advances Following Boxing Controversy

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Adin Ross walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
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It seems Wack 100 still isn't over how Blueface's boxing match during Adin Ross' most recent Brand Risk card was handled.

Wack 100 is going to war with Adin Ross following Blueface's controversial boxing match last weekend. The rapper's manager is going all out too, releasing alleged text messages between him and Ross that show the latter making sexual advances towards him.

It seems Wack 100 also decided to leak this alleged exchange because according to No Jumper, Ross threatened to sue Blueface. In the text chain, Ross allegedly tells Wack that they "should just kiss and make up" to put an end to this tense situation.

The talent manager allegedly responds by saying how this isn't a game and that he's owed lots of money from this fight. Apparently, Blueface has yet to receive the hundreds of thousands of dollars from the match against Chibu.

That total is reportedly at least $350-$400,000. On the high end it's around $700,000 to $1 million.

Given that Adin Ross is known for being quite the troll, it's hard to tell if he genuinely is making advances. But it's worth noting that the streamer keeps pressing Wack further down the text chain. "Please?" he allegedly responds.

After Wack 100 affirms he doesn't lean that way sexually, Adin replies that he is "gay."

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Did Adin Ross Rig Blueface's Boxing Match?

Making this even harder to decipher is this text from Ross that follows. "Are you rejecting me because I'm white, Jewish, and gay? Wow an antisemite homophobe. Disgusting."

Even with this potential act that Ross is putting on, Wack isn't really taking the bait. Throughout the digital exchange he's attempting to keep things strictly business and get the money he's yet to allegedly receive.

Again, all of this stems from Blue's boxing match at Adin's Brand Risk Promotions event last weekend. The rapper lost by decision to Chibu after six rounds, which he didn't agree with.

Right after the fight, Adin asked Blue if he would box with Brand Risk again despite the loss. It didn't seem to be in the cards, and it still doesn't seem that way. Back then, Blueface said, "Adin, you know damn well you ain't gon' lose your own money on your own fight card. It definitely wasn't unanimous decision. I give it four to two. But hey, shout out to Brand Risk... I probably won't get back on Brand Risk because you're tampering with the bets."

It's also worth noting that Wack had some issues getting into the event, but it's unclear if that is factoring into Wack's calculated attack.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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