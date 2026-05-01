Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" Release Details Confirmed

The Air Jordan 3 OG "True Blue" now has a confirmed release date and it is coming sooner than many expected. The shoe drops July 18th, 2026 for $230 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers like Foot Locker.

This marks the sixth retro of the "True Blue" colorway, with the last release coming in 2016, making 2026 the first return in a full decade. That gap alone has built serious demand heading into the summer drop.

The packaging has also been confirmed as a major talking point. The shoe will release in the throwback MJ face box, a detail that immediately elevates the presentation for collectors. Furthermore, the 2026 version restores the original shape, including a tucked inner tongue liner and elephant print that more closely resembles the 1988 original.

Nike Air branding returns to the heel tab, continuing the OG treatment first restored in the 2016 retro. Additionally, True Blue accents land on the inner liner, lace locks, and outsole, while a red Jumpman logo hits the midsole.

The 2026 retro keeps the OG details fully intact, with a white tumbled leather upper, Cement Grey elephant print on the toe and heel, and True Blue accents throughout. This is one of the cleaner summer Jordan releases on the calendar. Set your alerts early and treat the July 18th date as a firm target.

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Air Jordan 3 "True Blue"

The Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" is one of four original 1988 colorways that launched alongside Tinker Hatfield's groundbreaking design. Unlike the other original AJ3 colorways, the "True Blue" was the only one that moved away from Chicago Bulls colors entirely, making it an outlier that ultimately proved Michael Jordan's appeal extended far beyond his team palette.

The shoe wears a white tumbled leather upper with cement grey elephant print overlays at the toe and heel. True Blue hits the liner, midsole, and outsole for a cohesive pop of color throughout.