Steph Curry's Sotheby's Auction Was Bigger Than Anyone Expected

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles on the court after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Stephen Curry's Sotheby's sneaker free agency auction sold all 81 game-worn pairs, raising millions for the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency just made history off the court as well as on it. The Steph Curry Collection: My Sneaker Free Agency auction ran from April 13th to April 28th via Sotheby's, offering 81 game-worn pairs from his 2025-26 season. Every single lot sold, making it a complete sellout across the board.

The auction drew more than 400 bidders from nearly 30 countries, with a total of 2,350 bids placed throughout the duration of the sale. Furthermore, the total raised came to $1,721,098, averaging just over $21,000 per pair.

The top lot was a pair of 2010 Nike Hyperdunk PEs worn by Curry during warm-ups for his first-ever Christmas Day game, which sold for $121,600 after 22 bids. Additionally, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16," worn on the first night of his sneaker free agency, sold for $76,800, fetching more than 15 times its pre-sale estimate.

The ANTA KAI 3 "Chinese New Year" sold for $70,400, as did the Nike Kobe 4 Gold Medal and the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL."

All proceeds from the auction benefit Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which focuses on providing children access to nutritious meals, literacy, and safe places to play. Steph and Ayesha Curry personally covered all administrative and fundraising costs, ensuring every dollar raised went directly to the foundation's programs.

Read More: Every Air Jordan Dropping In May 2026

Stephen Curry Auctions His Sneaker Collection

The auction featured an eclectic mix of sneakers that reflected just how wide-ranging Curry's sneaker free agency really was. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" led the way at $76,800, worn on the very first night of his free agency tour.

Several Kobe silhouettes dominated the top of the sales chart, including multiple Kobe 4 and Kobe 6 colorways selling in the $53,000 to $70,000 range. The ANTA KAI 3 "Chinese New Year" and Kyrie Irving's signature Anta also performed strongly, both clearing $70,000.

Further down the list, a Steph Curry-signed Nike Sabrina 3 "By You" sold for $40,960, while Li-Ning Jimmy Butler and Way of Wade pairs attracted serious bidders as well.

Even more unexpected entries like the Converse Weapon Hi at $17,920, Nike Shox BB4 at $15,360, and a Reebok Question at $12,160 found buyers willing to pay a serious premium. The variety of brands and silhouettes on offer made the auction feel less like a traditional sneaker sale and more like a cultural document of one of the most unusual seasons in NBA sneaker history.

Read More: The 10 Most Iconic Air Jordan 1 Moments In Hip Hop History

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors Sneakers Stephen Curry Is Auctioning Off His Sneaker Free Agency Collection
Los Angeles Lakers Introduce Kobe Bryant Sneakers The Rarest Kobe Bryant Sneakers Ever Are Heading To Auction
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes?
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans Sports 7 Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Of All Time
Comments 0