Steph Curry's Sotheby's Auction Was Bigger Than Anyone Expected

Steph Curry's sneaker free agency just made history off the court as well as on it. The Steph Curry Collection: My Sneaker Free Agency auction ran from April 13th to April 28th via Sotheby's, offering 81 game-worn pairs from his 2025-26 season. Every single lot sold, making it a complete sellout across the board.

The auction drew more than 400 bidders from nearly 30 countries, with a total of 2,350 bids placed throughout the duration of the sale. Furthermore, the total raised came to $1,721,098, averaging just over $21,000 per pair.

The top lot was a pair of 2010 Nike Hyperdunk PEs worn by Curry during warm-ups for his first-ever Christmas Day game, which sold for $121,600 after 22 bids. Additionally, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16," worn on the first night of his sneaker free agency, sold for $76,800, fetching more than 15 times its pre-sale estimate.

The ANTA KAI 3 "Chinese New Year" sold for $70,400, as did the Nike Kobe 4 Gold Medal and the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "CHBL."

All proceeds from the auction benefit Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which focuses on providing children access to nutritious meals, literacy, and safe places to play. Steph and Ayesha Curry personally covered all administrative and fundraising costs, ensuring every dollar raised went directly to the foundation's programs.

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Stephen Curry Auctions His Sneaker Collection

The auction featured an eclectic mix of sneakers that reflected just how wide-ranging Curry's sneaker free agency really was. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" led the way at $76,800, worn on the very first night of his free agency tour.

Several Kobe silhouettes dominated the top of the sales chart, including multiple Kobe 4 and Kobe 6 colorways selling in the $53,000 to $70,000 range. The ANTA KAI 3 "Chinese New Year" and Kyrie Irving's signature Anta also performed strongly, both clearing $70,000.

Further down the list, a Steph Curry-signed Nike Sabrina 3 "By You" sold for $40,960, while Li-Ning Jimmy Butler and Way of Wade pairs attracted serious bidders as well.

Even more unexpected entries like the Converse Weapon Hi at $17,920, Nike Shox BB4 at $15,360, and a Reebok Question at $12,160 found buyers willing to pay a serious premium. The variety of brands and silhouettes on offer made the auction feel less like a traditional sneaker sale and more like a cultural document of one of the most unusual seasons in NBA sneaker history.