Steph Curry's Birthday Tribute For Ayesha Curry Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

BY Cole Blake
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2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Stephen Curry: Underrated" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
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Ayesha Curry responded to Steph Curry's birthday tribute by sharing the post on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Steph Curry shared a wholesome tribute for his wife, Ayesha Curry, in celebration of her 37th birthday on Instagram on Monday. In doing so, he praised her "courage" and remarked that she inspires him every day. Despite the heartwarming tone, many fans in the comments have been using the opportunity to criticize their marriage.

"Happy birthday to the one that makes this whole thing work! This past year has been one of my favorites. The determination to go after what you want. The grind and work behind the scenes. Stepping into new versions of you with courage that inspires me every day. I love it all," Curry captioned a series of pictures. "You don’t play when it comes to our family. Our kids know you always show up and have their back no matter what. With the biggest heart I know. We are lucky and We love you!"

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Amidst kind responses, many fans complained about Ayesha's public remarks about their relationship. "Despite all this she still want out," one fan wrote. Another added: "All this for her to go on a podcast and say she didn’t need anything for her birthday from u."

Others did share supportive messages for Ayesha, including her mother, Carol, who, as caught by The Shade Room, wrote: “Happy birthday to my first born you look amazing. You’re always top notch. I love you with all my heart. I hope you have an amazing day today and watch out for the trolls. There are just too many ignorant people in this world and thank God you’re not one of them. I love you with all my heart. Have a great great day!!"

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Relationship

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married since 2011 and have known each other since they were teenagers. They share four children. Ayesha responded to his birthday tribute by sharing the post on her Instagram Story and adding: “Mi love yuh bad yuh see."

Read More: Steph Curry Laces Up Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics" In The Tunnel

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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