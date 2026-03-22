Steph Curry Laces Up Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics" In The Tunnel

Steph Curry arrived to the arena with his sneaker game on point. The Golden State Warriors star recently parted ways with Under Armour. He is now firmly in sneaker free agency, and the world is watching.

Every pair he wears is being studied closely right now. He chose the Nike Air More Uptempo 96 in the "Olympic" colorway. The choice carries more weight than a casual observer might realize.

The "Olympic" Uptempo connects directly to the 1996 Atlanta Games. Scottie Pippen laced up this exact colorway while representing Team USA.

That squad is widely considered one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled. Curry's choice was a quiet nod to that legendary moment in hoops history.

The all-grey outfit he paired them with let the shoes breathe. Also a grey Nike hoodie and matching sweats kept things relaxed. The bold navy and white sneakers popped against the neutral tones. It was an understated fit with a historically significant anchor.

Curry has always had a deep appreciation for basketball heritage. Further, a Pippen-associated shoe speaks volumes about his reverence for the game. Few active players carry that kind of historical awareness in their style choices.

Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics"

The Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympic" is one of the most recognizable sneakers from the 90s era. The silhouette is impossible to miss on any court or sidewalk.

Giant "AIR" lettering dominates the side panel completely. Navy blue overlays sit against a crisp white leather base. The contrast is clean, bold, and undeniably retro. A visible Air unit in the heel adds cushioning and vintage flair.

The shoe was built for performance but aged into a cultural icon. Its connection to the 1996 Dream Team gives it serious historical credibility. Seeing Curry wear them in 2026 feels like a full-circle moment for the silhouette.

When Is Steph Curry Coming Back?

Curry is dealing with runner's knee and bone bruising in his right knee. It is not the kind of injury that resolves overnight. The Warriors have not set a firm return timeline beyond the initial two-game absence.