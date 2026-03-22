Steph Curry Laces Up Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics" In The Tunnel

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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Steph Curry was spotted in the Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympic," the same colorway Scottie Pippen wore at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Steph Curry arrived to the arena with his sneaker game on point. The Golden State Warriors star recently parted ways with Under Armour. He is now firmly in sneaker free agency, and the world is watching.

Every pair he wears is being studied closely right now. He chose the Nike Air More Uptempo 96 in the "Olympic" colorway. The choice carries more weight than a casual observer might realize.

The "Olympic" Uptempo connects directly to the 1996 Atlanta Games. Scottie Pippen laced up this exact colorway while representing Team USA.

That squad is widely considered one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled. Curry's choice was a quiet nod to that legendary moment in hoops history.

The all-grey outfit he paired them with let the shoes breathe. Also a grey Nike hoodie and matching sweats kept things relaxed. The bold navy and white sneakers popped against the neutral tones. It was an understated fit with a historically significant anchor.

Curry has always had a deep appreciation for basketball heritage. Further, a Pippen-associated shoe speaks volumes about his reverence for the game. Few active players carry that kind of historical awareness in their style choices.

Overall, Steph Curry turned a tunnel walk into a quiet history lesson.

Read More: Fans Can't Believe The Pricetag Of Travis Scott's Watch At Flag Football Classic

Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympics"

The Nike Air More Uptempo 96 "Olympic" is one of the most recognizable sneakers from the 90s era. The silhouette is impossible to miss on any court or sidewalk.

Giant "AIR" lettering dominates the side panel completely. Navy blue overlays sit against a crisp white leather base. The contrast is clean, bold, and undeniably retro. A visible Air unit in the heel adds cushioning and vintage flair.

The shoe was built for performance but aged into a cultural icon. Its connection to the 1996 Dream Team gives it serious historical credibility. Seeing Curry wear them in 2026 feels like a full-circle moment for the silhouette.

When Is Steph Curry Coming Back?

Curry is dealing with runner's knee and bone bruising in his right knee. It is not the kind of injury that resolves overnight. The Warriors have not set a firm return timeline beyond the initial two-game absence.

Also given the nature of bone bruising, additional rest may be required. He will be re-evaluated once Golden State wraps up their six-game road trip. Overall for a team already fighting for playoff positioning, his absence could not come at a worse time.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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