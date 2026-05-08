Fans React To French Montana Win Against Rick Ross In VERZUZ Battle

Rick Ross and French Montana officially faced off in the latest installment of VERZUZ on Thursday night (May 7), and fans wasted no time debating who walked away with the win. Ever since this matchup was announced, the anticipation for the event has been high. Ahead of the event, many fans created their fantasy set lists in prediction of who had the better catalog. The Ross versus Montana battle followed Tyrese and Tank’s chaotic matchup from last month. But this time around, things stayed focused on luxury rap anthems, club records, and massive feature runs. It was ultimately French Montana who narrowly defeated Ross and walked away with a close 10-9 final score.

Heading into the event, many fans believed Ross had the clear advantage thanks to his deeper catalog and commanding stage presence. Throughout the night, Rozay leaned heavily into fan favorites like “B.M.F.,” “Hustlin’,” “Aston Martin Music,” and “The Boss,” reminding viewers why he remains one of the defining rap voices of the 2000s and 2010s. His live performance energy also became a major talking point online.

“Ross got the better catalog and is the better rapper,” one user wrote on X before the battle. “Ross is going to be the clear winner especially after the new VERZUZ format live on stage. French got hits but isn’t good live performer.”

Instead, French managed to surprise viewers by leaning into some of his biggest street records, club anthems, and feature-heavy collaborations. Songs like “Shot Caller,” “Ain’t Worried About Nothin’,” “Lockjaw,” and “Unforgettable” all secured round wins for the Bronx rapper, helping him slowly build momentum throughout the night.

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Fans Vote On Who Took Home The Win

One of the biggest talking points came when French’s “Choppa Choppa Down” and “Pop That” combo defeated Ross’ own play of “Pop That,” giving French one of the night’s more unexpected victories. Tracks like “Work (Remix)” and “I’m A Coke Boy” also earned strong reactions from fans watching online.

"This is not funny. Rick Ross have a better discography," one user wrote on X.

"UNFORGETABLE OVER DEVIL IN A NEW DRESS WHAT ARE WE DOING," one other person questioned.

"I had Ross 10/9 but could of went either way it was almost over when French played unforgettable tbh French was good," another said.

However, Ross still delivered several winning moments during the battle. “I’m A Boss,” “Aston Martin Music,” “Hustlin’,” “B.M.F.,” and “Stay Schemin’” all secured wins for the MMG mogul, reminding fans why many initially expected him to dominate the matchup. His performance energy and stage presence also remained one of the strongest parts of the night.

Still, French’s ability to pull from an underrated catalog of mixtape classics, club records, and massive collaborations ultimately helped push him over the edge in the final tally.

“Well French has a couple hits too, won’t be so easy for Rozay,” another fan predicted beforehand.