Meek Mill Can’t Escape His Own Digital Footprint

When news of Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s death emerged, Meek Mill, never one to read the room, tweeted, “I need his promo for my album rollout… Who do I call?” There’s a double-edged sword to Meek’s honesty. The lack of filter that makes him one of Philadelphia’s most earnest MCs is the same trait that undermines him on social media. His response to the D4vd case is exactly why this reputation follows him. It’s the kind of reaction that only thrives in the worst corners of social media.

This isn’t just another bad Meek Mill tweet. It epitomizes why he can’t outrun this image of who he is. What’s worse is that it only reinforces Charlamagne’s recent comments about Meek Mill, how the Philadelphia rapper never managed to outlive the “Twitter fingers” allegations that Drake threw in his direction on “Back To Back.” But for Meek, one crash out shaped a public identity that he couldn’t shake, not because of Drake or their beef, but because of a consistent behavioral pattern that’s taken shape over the past decade. That one night didn’t define his reputation indefinitely, especially since people became aware of his substance abuse issues during that time. Fans have been forgiving of that moment, yet Meek has constantly proven, intentionally or otherwise, that social media is his biggest enemy.

Dec 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist Meek Mill looks on during the fourth quarter of a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The tweet about D4vd is emblematic of this issue. As many conspiracy theories have floated on the internet since the discovery of Celeste’s body, someone with Meek’s influence shouldn’t be amplifying those narratives. This habit of tweeting before thinking often leaves even his most loyal defenders cringing with second-hand embarrassment.

Meek’s only leaned further into this persona online, which makes Charlamagne’s criticism far more valid. According to the Breakfast Club host, Meek never recovered from that beef. Meek tends to use social media like someone twice his age. His response to Charlamagne reinforced it. He offered a long, incoherent rant built on deflection and conspiracy.

The Philly spitter urged his followers to validate what he framed as a grand conspiracy working against him while suggesting Charlamagne Tha God is an agent for these supposed forces, while also veering into homophobia.

With Diddy, a lot of what has been explored has showcased an alleged pattern of someone with power continuously using it to exploit others. That’s not to say he exploited Meek, but the dynamic they shared has undoubtedly raised a few eyebrows. His proximity to the rich and powerful has drawn an equal amount of criticism, too. He’s developed close relationships with people like Jay-Z, who was not only by his side during the #FreeMeek campaign but also helped establish the REFORM Alliance. In his efforts to bring justice and help others who’ve faced injustices within the incarceration system, it’s also brought him into close proximity with people like Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Obviously, you have to reach across the aisle sometimes to get things done, especially as it relates to government and policy.

That makes Meek Mill’s online tirades since linking up with people like Robert Kraft or Michael Rubin far more questionable. How does one end up a regular at Rubin’s 4th of July White Party and tweet like an unsigned artist hoping to find a record deal? His proximity to power doesn’t stabilize his image. It exposes how unstable it is. It’s apparent when he declares his intention to use LinkedIn more than X to expand his networking or trying to crowdsource funding for his next album. After leaving the major label system, Meek hasn’t necessarily figured out the type of business strategy to become self-sufficient. For those who look up to him, it almost feels helpless watching a beacon of hope express himself like someone who hasn’t figured out a way out, while simultaneously sharing aspirations to go corporate.

That’s a big part of the disconnect between Meek Mill and the rest of the world. He wants us to take him seriously as a voice for the streets and the impoverished while aligning himself with the country’s most powerful figures. He’s trying to represent one world while visibly operating in another. That detachment from reality is what made someone like Jay-Z and Kanye West as successful as they are today. And it’s important to acknowledge that dichotomy, if that’s what you’re aiming for in the first place. He wants power, but his most uncanny thoughts sound insecure. His proximity to power is closer than the majority of his peers, yet he acts as though he’s as powerless as the rest of us.

Ultimately, that’s the issue: like most rappers trying to stay afloat in the 2020s, Meek, regardless of his talent and status, comes across as an internet personality whenever his Twitter fingers start to itch. But the way it comes out often works against him. Perhaps, there’s no better example of this than when his relationship with Diddy was placed under a microscope following Lil Rod’s lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. In the suit, it was suggested that "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” and Diddy were involved in a physical relationship. His attempts to dispel the rumors quickly backfired.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Meek Mill during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“When I got a girl around me I’m f#%king her twice a day lol ask some of ya favorites … pussy don’t control me but it’s like a high… one love to the gay people but that juicy p#%sy do it for meeeeee I done ran red lights to get that feeling yall weird on here like devils lol,” he tweeted.

It quickly became part of Andrew Schulz’s comedy bit, one that even Meek found hilarious. However, the ineffective attempts to address it quickly turned on him. By September 2025, he was declaring his willingness to put six figures behind an investigation into the matter. Maybe there is a higher power trying to destroy Meek’s influence, but so far, he’s only managed to reinforce the negativity and rumors every time he tries to respond to it. His denial ultimately turns into content, and the cycle from jokes to memes to allegations to perceived reality sustains itself.

And that’s really the issue here, too. The internet doesn’t forget, and Meek’s relationship with the internet isn’t great, either. Whenever he releases new music, he proves to be an undeniable force of an MC, whose skillset from street corners never disappeared. At the same time, there’s this constant attempt to try to remove accountability from the type of perception and narrative that, in part, he created. Most recently, he suggested some larger power of trying to kill his reputation after he went independent, partially based on an audit of his own streaming numbers.

“They Let these companies put campaigns on me over money while I got reform uplifting my people .... I did that because it was real not for a image or for money ... it kinda killed my spirit from being around that stuff! All my shit sold out they tried me tho!” He wrote.