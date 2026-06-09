Drake & Stunna Sandy Turn Up In Turks And Caicos While Filming New Music Video

BY Alexander Cole
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Oct 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Drake holds a camera before an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Drake loves Turks and Caicos, and as it turns out, he is filming a music video in the region alongside Stunna Sandy.

Drake's new albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR have been massive successes. ICEMAN is back on top of the album charts for the third straight week. Meanwhile, "Janice STFU" had a two-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100.

While there have been plenty of music videos for the ICEMAN songs, fans have been hoping for some MAID OF HONOUR love. It is an album with plenty of club beats to go around, and it's just an overall good time. Now that the summer has arrived, it feels like this is an album that is more relevant than ever before.

Drake appears to agree. We know this because recently, he landed in Turks and Caicos for one of his infamous vacations. Having said that, it appears as though this is also a business trip of sorts. On Monday night, footage of Drake filming a music video alongside Stunna Sandy was posted.

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Drake x Stunna Sandy

Given Stunna Sandy's presence, it can be presumed that this is going to be a music video for "Outside Tweaking." Of course, this is one of the songs off MAID OF HONOUR.

Drake and Stunna Sandy appeared to be having a good time in the footage. If and when the music video is released, we can expect it to be high-energy, with some fun Summer vibes in the mix.

Ultimately, Drake continues to stack wins. His albums are at the top of the charts, and he has two songs in the Billboard Top 10. "Shabang" is another song that has pierced the zeitgeist and is packed with quotables.

If these three new albums have taught us anything, it is that Drake can still write big hits.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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