Drake's new albums, ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR have been massive successes. ICEMAN is back on top of the album charts for the third straight week. Meanwhile, "Janice STFU" had a two-week run atop the Billboard Hot 100.

While there have been plenty of music videos for the ICEMAN songs, fans have been hoping for some MAID OF HONOUR love. It is an album with plenty of club beats to go around, and it's just an overall good time. Now that the summer has arrived, it feels like this is an album that is more relevant than ever before.

Drake appears to agree. We know this because recently, he landed in Turks and Caicos for one of his infamous vacations. Having said that, it appears as though this is also a business trip of sorts. On Monday night, footage of Drake filming a music video alongside Stunna Sandy was posted.

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Drake x Stunna Sandy

Given Stunna Sandy's presence, it can be presumed that this is going to be a music video for "Outside Tweaking." Of course, this is one of the songs off MAID OF HONOUR.

Drake and Stunna Sandy appeared to be having a good time in the footage. If and when the music video is released, we can expect it to be high-energy, with some fun Summer vibes in the mix.

Ultimately, Drake continues to stack wins. His albums are at the top of the charts, and he has two songs in the Billboard Top 10. "Shabang" is another song that has pierced the zeitgeist and is packed with quotables.