Drake's "Shabang" Sparks Latest "ICEMAN" Viral Challenge

Most people won’t admit it, but let’s be honest: Drake came through with some heat on ICEMAN. “Janice STFU” spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, with many people expecting it to be the song of the summer. However, if social media has any say in what ends up dominating the coming months, there’s another record on ICEMAN that’s likely to give “Janice STFU” a run for its money: “Shabang.”

The song’s already garnered plenty of attention for Toronto-based producer Maneesh On The Beat, who has worked with Drake in the past. But the amount of love the song’s gained on platforms like Instagram and TikTok has spawned a brand new viral challenge.

The song, which boasts production from Maneesh On The Beat and 40, stood at #4 on the Hot 100 last week and likely will continue climbing the chart. The viral challenge sees fans video-editing items, like drinks, appearing out of thin air during the hook of the song where Drake raps, “Maneesh on the beat, shabang/ All of my opps, they dead.” The challenge is garnering attention from celebrities like Summer Walker and even Joe Jonas.

Drake Scores Third Week On Top Of The Charts

Evidently, we’re seeing Drake return as the reigning king of the summer this year. The release of ICEMAN has marked his latest #1 album, and it has retained that position for the third week in a row. Although his two companion albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti, have slid down the charts, it feels like we will probably see either one of them spike in sales at some point in the summer.