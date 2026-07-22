11 Gang Members Arrested In The Alleged Killing Of 6ix9ine's Close Friend

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via HNHH
Tekashi 6ix9ine's close friend Ariela Mejia-Polanco was killed in a botched carjacking last year, and recently, arrests were made.

Ariela Mejia-Polanco was killed on August 17, 2025, on Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, New York. The influencer had a large social media following and was even in a 6ix9ine music video in 2023. Mejia-Polanco was tragically gunned down in her Mercedes-Benz, leading to reactions from the likes of Tekashi and even Cardi B.

It was a horrible incident that led some to believe that it could have been a hit job. However, that is not the case. According to AllHipHop, this was a carjacking that went wrong.

Since August of last year, authorities have attempted to track down those who allegedly committed the crime. This week, it was revealed that 11 members of the Bad Boy 7 gang were officially arrested.

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Ariela Mejia-Polanco Could Receive Justice

The Bad Boy 7 gang is a subset of the Trinitarios gang that primarily operates out of the Bronx and New Jersey. These 11 men are in their 20s and 30s. Furthermore, it was reported that they face charges of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, robberies, assaults, carjackings, drug trafficking, and wire fraud.

This a long list of charges that could bring about decades' worth of prison time. However, the prosecution is still in the midst of building its case before this can even make its way to trial.

As District Attorney Susan Cacace expressed, Ariela “was an innocent young woman unknown to any of these gang members who had the misfortune of crossing their paths by pure happenstance.”

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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