11 Gang Members Arrested In The Alleged Killing Of 6ix9ine's Close Friend

Ariela Mejia-Polanco was killed on August 17, 2025, on Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon, New York. The influencer had a large social media following and was even in a 6ix9ine music video in 2023. Mejia-Polanco was tragically gunned down in her Mercedes-Benz, leading to reactions from the likes of Tekashi and even Cardi B.
It was a horrible incident that led some to believe that it could have been a hit job. However, that is not the case. According to AllHipHop, this was a carjacking that went wrong.
Since August of last year, authorities have attempted to track down those who allegedly committed the crime. This week, it was revealed that 11 members of the Bad Boy 7 gang were officially arrested.
Ariela Mejia-Polanco Could Receive Justice
The Bad Boy 7 gang is a subset of the Trinitarios gang that primarily operates out of the Bronx and New Jersey. These 11 men are in their 20s and 30s. Furthermore, it was reported that they face charges of racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, robberies, assaults, carjackings, drug trafficking, and wire fraud.
This a long list of charges that could bring about decades' worth of prison time. However, the prosecution is still in the midst of building its case before this can even make its way to trial.
As District Attorney Susan Cacace expressed, Ariela “was an innocent young woman unknown to any of these gang members who had the misfortune of crossing their paths by pure happenstance.”
This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.
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