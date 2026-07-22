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Ariela Mejia-Polanco
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Crime
11 Gang Members Arrested In The Alleged Killing Of 6ix9ine's Close Friend
Tekashi 6ix9ine's close friend Ariela Mejia-Polanco was killed in a botched carjacking last year, and recently, arrests were made.
By
Alexander Cole
July 22, 2026