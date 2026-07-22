Blueface Detained During Live Stream After Being Swatted

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface was on a live stream with the mother of his child, Nevaeh, and it ended with him being swatted with police and CPS.

Blueface learned the pitfalls of being a streamer the hard way on Tuesday evening. If you have watched streamers in the past, then you know that Swatting is a huge risk. For those who don't know, Swatting is when someone calls the police to your address, all while alleging that something worthy of a Swat Team is taking place inside the home.

Real people and pets have died as a direct cause of Swatting. Technically, it's illegal. If the police find out you made a fake call, they can send you to prison. However, that doesn't stop people from doing it, all while finding new ways to be anonymous.

On Tuesday, Blueface was the latest high-profile Swatting victim. In fact, in the middle of a live stream with Nevaeh and his stepson, the rapper was detained by police. Furthermore, CPS was called on him as well, at the very same time.

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Blueface Swatted On Air

Both CPS and the police showed up at around the same time, which led to a chaotic scene. Once authorities realized that there was no risk, Blueface was let go, and the situation was diffused.

Of course, this does not take away from how scary all of this is. It is very easy for a Swatting call to go left. Thankfully, most streamers are briefed on this kind of thing and know how to handle it when authorities come knocking.

It remains to be seen whether or not Blueface will continue to stream, especially after this latest situation. Ultimately, no one would blame him if he decided that was enough of that. Stream watchers tend to be parasocial, and this is a perfect example of this.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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