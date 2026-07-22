Blueface Detained During Live Stream After Being Swatted

Blueface learned the pitfalls of being a streamer the hard way on Tuesday evening. If you have watched streamers in the past, then you know that Swatting is a huge risk. For those who don't know, Swatting is when someone calls the police to your address, all while alleging that something worthy of a Swat Team is taking place inside the home.

Real people and pets have died as a direct cause of Swatting. Technically, it's illegal. If the police find out you made a fake call, they can send you to prison. However, that doesn't stop people from doing it, all while finding new ways to be anonymous.

On Tuesday, Blueface was the latest high-profile Swatting victim. In fact, in the middle of a live stream with Nevaeh and his stepson, the rapper was detained by police. Furthermore, CPS was called on him as well, at the very same time.

Blueface Swatted On Air

Both CPS and the police showed up at around the same time, which led to a chaotic scene. Once authorities realized that there was no risk, Blueface was let go, and the situation was diffused.

Of course, this does not take away from how scary all of this is. It is very easy for a Swatting call to go left. Thankfully, most streamers are briefed on this kind of thing and know how to handle it when authorities come knocking.