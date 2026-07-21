Future's Loyalty To Drake Questioned After World Cup Outing With Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, & Rihanna

BY Alexander Cole
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 Singer Rihanna with boyfriend and rapper ASAP Rocky, rapper Future, musician Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh and New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson and his wife Ali Marks in the stands during the match REUTERS/
Future pulled up to the World Cup with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell, which has confused all of the Drake fans.

Future and Drake have had a rocky relationship over the years, and that is putting it mildly. There have been times when it has appeared as though the two are the best of friends. Other times, they have not been kind to one another.

The most recent friction between the two occurred back in 2024 during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. In fact, Future was the catalyst for the conditions that led to the beef. He allowed Kendrick to diss Drake and J. Cole on the song "Like That." As the beef went on, Future had more of Drake's biggest haters on his album, We Still Don't Trust You. Meanwhile, Drake had some words for Future on "Family Matters."

However, the two were on much better terms a couple of months ago. After all, Future was featured on "Ran To Atlanta" on Drake's album ICEMAN. It led fans to believe the two are on good terms again.

This weekend, that was put into question thanks to Future's appearance at the World Cup Final. He was in a box with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and even Pharrell. All three of these artists are in opposition with Drake right now.

During a live stream, DJ Akademiks couldn't help but ask what Future's deal is.

Read More: Inside Donald Trump's History Of Pardons & Commutations In Hip Hop

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Future

Akademiks went so far as to suggest that in many ways, Future is kind of like DJ Khaled. Many have argued that Khaled is a pretty egregious fence sitter, especially as it pertains to the artists he works with, and the beefs they find themselves in. Although in Ak's mind, Future might actually be a worse version of this phenomenon.

Whatever the case may be, there are eyes on Future and Drake right now. Still, the question remains: what is the deal between these two? At this point, we may never know.

Read More: Future "The Real Me" Review

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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