Future and Drake have had a rocky relationship over the years, and that is putting it mildly. There have been times when it has appeared as though the two are the best of friends. Other times, they have not been kind to one another.

The most recent friction between the two occurred back in 2024 during the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. In fact, Future was the catalyst for the conditions that led to the beef. He allowed Kendrick to diss Drake and J. Cole on the song "Like That." As the beef went on, Future had more of Drake's biggest haters on his album, We Still Don't Trust You. Meanwhile, Drake had some words for Future on "Family Matters."

However, the two were on much better terms a couple of months ago. After all, Future was featured on "Ran To Atlanta" on Drake's album ICEMAN. It led fans to believe the two are on good terms again.

This weekend, that was put into question thanks to Future's appearance at the World Cup Final. He was in a box with Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and even Pharrell. All three of these artists are in opposition with Drake right now.

During a live stream, DJ Akademiks couldn't help but ask what Future's deal is.

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Future

Akademiks went so far as to suggest that in many ways, Future is kind of like DJ Khaled. Many have argued that Khaled is a pretty egregious fence sitter, especially as it pertains to the artists he works with, and the beefs they find themselves in. Although in Ak's mind, Future might actually be a worse version of this phenomenon.