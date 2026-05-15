Ran To Atlanta - Song by Drake featuring Future & Molly Santana

With Drake shaking things up tonight and dropping a total of three albums, there is no doubt that the fans are eating. Ultimately, this is not what anyone expected, yet here we are. On ICEMAN, there is one song, in particular, that fans have been eager to hear. That song is "Ran To Atlanta," a clear reference to the final verse in "Not Like Us." Overall, this song is a banger, and it even features Future and Molly Santana. Even the staunchest Drake haters can admit that this song is catchy and has some spirited performances. Only time will tell which songs fans decide are the best.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: ICEMAN
Quotable Lyrics for Ran To Atlanta
Outsiders back to what it was, you know what I'm sayin'?
Atlanta'll tell 'bout my run, you know what I'm sayin'?
Ask Pluto, Bank or 21, you know what I'm sayin'?
I done poured up half, what's done is done, you know what I'm sayin'?