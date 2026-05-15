Ran To Atlanta - Song by Drake featuring Future & Molly Santana

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-05-14 232407 Screenshot 2026-05-14 232407
Drake has just released his new album "ICEMAN," and fans are eager about the song with Future and Molly Santana, "Ran To Atlanta."

With Drake shaking things up tonight and dropping a total of three albums, there is no doubt that the fans are eating. Ultimately, this is not what anyone expected, yet here we are. On ICEMAN, there is one song, in particular, that fans have been eager to hear. That song is "Ran To Atlanta," a clear reference to the final verse in "Not Like Us." Overall, this song is a banger, and it even features Future and Molly Santana. Even the staunchest Drake haters can admit that this song is catchy and has some spirited performances. Only time will tell which songs fans decide are the best.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: ICEMAN

Quotable Lyrics for Ran To Atlanta

Outsiders back to what it was, you know what I'm sayin'?
Atlanta'll tell 'bout my run, you know what I'm sayin'?
Ask Pluto, Bank or 21, you know what I'm sayin'?
I done poured up half, what's done is done, you know what I'm sayin'?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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