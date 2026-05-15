ICEMAN - Album by Drake

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN since the Summer of 2024, when he found himself posting his 100 Gigs leaks on Instagram. Last Summer, he started the rollout for the album with his ICEMAN Episodes series. Following the release of Episode 3, he took a large break, and now, the album is finally here. This is what the fans have been waiting for all this time. This is a large undertaking by Drake, and it comes after an ICEMAN Episode 4 iteration that had fans glued to their screens. Whether or not this project lives up to the hype is yet to be seen.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for ICEMAN
- Make Them Cry
- Dust
- Whisper My Name
- Janice STFU
- Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA
- Shabang
- Make Them Pay
- Burning Bridges
- National Treasures
- B’s On The Table feat. 21 SAVAGE
- What Did I Miss?
- Plot Twist
- 2 Hard 4 The Radio
- Make Them Remember
- Little Birdie
- Don’t Worry
- Firm Friends
- Make Them Know