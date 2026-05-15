ICEMAN - Album by Drake

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-05-14 232407 Screenshot 2026-05-14 232407
After over a year's worth of anticipation, Drake has finally arrived with his first solo album since 2023, "ICEMAN."

Drake has been teasing ICEMAN since the Summer of 2024, when he found himself posting his 100 Gigs leaks on Instagram. Last Summer, he started the rollout for the album with his ICEMAN Episodes series. Following the release of Episode 3, he took a large break, and now, the album is finally here. This is what the fans have been waiting for all this time. This is a large undertaking by Drake, and it comes after an ICEMAN Episode 4 iteration that had fans glued to their screens. Whether or not this project lives up to the hype is yet to be seen.

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for ICEMAN
  1. Make Them Cry
  2. Dust
  3. Whisper My Name
  4. Janice STFU
  5. Ran To Atlanta feat. FUTURE & MOLLY SANTANA
  6. Shabang
  7. Make Them Pay
  8. Burning Bridges
  9. National Treasures
  10. B’s On The Table feat. 21 SAVAGE
  11. What Did I Miss?
  12. Plot Twist
  13. 2 Hard 4 The Radio
  14. Make Them Remember
  15. Little Birdie
  16. Don’t Worry
  17. Firm Friends
  18. Make Them Know
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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