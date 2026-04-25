Five Things We Want From Drake’s ICEMAN

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Five Things We Want Drake ICEMAN
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
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With Drake's new album "ICEMAN" just weeks away, fans and critics everywhere are wondering what the 6ix God will bring them next.

Drake has already given fans so much across his career, but his upcoming album ICEMAN might eventually rank as one of his most consequential releases. It's already one of his most anticipated. The solo studio effort is Drizzy's first since 2023's For All The Dogs and the following year's battle with Kendrick Lamar. As such, many fans and critics are wondering how this LP will shape up sonically and thematically, what to expect from the tracklist, and what narratives might emerge or develop from it. Here's five things we hope to hear on the project, whether it's musical or contextual.

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Thematic Balance (And Beef) On ICEMAN

Drake is in a bit of a no-win scenario concerning his K.Dot battle, at least in the wide-ranging court of public opinion. If he discusses the beef and its implications, he's milking it. If the 6ix God ignores it altogether, he's ducking smoke.

As such, a more desirable lyrical focus for ICEMAN would be to pair these inevitable discussions and subliminals with another narrative or topical through-line. Maybe he can spread messages of real-life positivity pairing with his recent marketing, he can narrate some sort of storyline, or he can tell a more personal story reflecting on his career. In any case, the Toronto superstar can rap however he pleases, but he might feel compelled to pivot from this narrative to a more specific era, not just refining his existing skills and stories.

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Big-Name Features

A lot of ICEMAN speculation revolves the potential list of featured artists, if any. Given Drake's last few projects and the industry narrative around him, some huge features could really cause a commotion and turn the diverging public tides in his favor.

We respectfully don't mean frequent collaborators, lesser-known names, or OVO-aligned artists. Instead, we mean the Jay-Zs and Kanye Wests of the world who guested on previous full-lengths, and a first-time link-up would go to great lengths in this regard. It's hard to say who would even fill this slot within hip-hop and beyond, but especially given the loyalty debates around The Boy, blockbuster billing on ICEMAN could reshape hip-hop narratives in his favor.

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Drake's Tracklist Curation

If you ask any Drake hater why they feel that way, there's a decent chance they might point to his lengthy and versatile tracklists. FATD was 29 tracks in total with the deluxe included, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was 21, and so on.

These tracklists are beloved by OVO soldiers, but criticism over bloat and a lack of focus will be especially relevant on ICEMAN. That's because many listeners and Drizzy himself seem unable to ignore the thematic implication of his solo post-Kendrick battle return. A more lean and concise tracklist on the album would not only help crystallize these thematic focuses, but also prove the OVO mogul's music is valuable for its infectiousness and re-playability, not for its volume. Better to have 14 killer tracks back to back than about a dozen highlights in double the runtime.

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Don't Stop The Rollout Just Yet

Drake's ICEMAN rollout involving livestreams, his ice sculpture in Toronto, and much more has been a thrill to witness. Sure, it also had a lot of "coming soon" teases in between, but at least we have the May 15 release date to lean on now.

This is a very likely possibility, but it's still important to emphasize how much Aubrey Graham could benefit from continuing his rollout innovations for this album. He's done great promotional work in the past for his releases, then letting tours and conversation lead the rest of the way. But the creativity on display and Drizzy's ambition regarding rollout innovation means leaving it at the album would represent lost potential.

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The Shock Factor

Most significantly, we believe Drake's ICEMAN and its success rests on its shock factor. It will do numbers either way, but if it wants to push forward from the 2020s decade so far, it will have to surprise even the most ardent Drizzy fan. And there's always a good chance he delivers on that.

Whether it was the house-centric Honestly, Nevermind or the embrace of rage on parts of FATD, maybe the 6ix God's new sonic wave of his choice could represent that shock. A jerk pivot, maybe? Or perhaps the surprise will come from new claims, allegations, and disses regarding 2024's beef fallout. Whatever it is, on May 15, Drake might reshape his public and artistic image once more, and hopefully its impact goes beyond our expectations.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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