Drake Ices Out His Courtside Seats Again For Raptors Playoff Game

The Toronto Raptors hosted their first home playoff game in four years last night, but Drake wasn't able to be there. However, he did make his presence felt by pulling his iced-out courtside seats stunt again. The OVO boss did this just over a week ago to tease his next album, ICEMAN, which appears to be releasing on May 15.

He's been busy promoting it, building a giant ice installation in Toronto late last weekend, for example. So, it's not too much of a surprise that he didn't make an appearance. While he loves his hometown NBA team, he's got big things in store.

But the Raptors didn't need Drake to win their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were able to ride strong performances from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, as well as the energy from the raucous crowd.

They played like a desperate team, and they were rewarded with a blowout win to extend their series for at least one more game. Toronto would put up 126 points to Cleveland's 104, making it the largest margin of victory in this best-of-seven series so far.

With this much-needed win in hand, the five-seeded Raptors are down 1-2. Game 4 will take place at Scotiabank Arena once more on Sunday, April 26.

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You can catch that game at 1:00 ET on ESPN.

There were two other playoff games last night as well. The six-seeded Atlanta Hawks hosted the three-seeded New York Knicks. This matchup has been great to watch, and again, it came down to the last handful of possessions.

CJ McCollum spoiled the Knicks hopes again, this time hitting a go-ahead jumper with 12 seconds left. The Hawks would get a stop on defense, giving them a fairly surprising 2-1 series lead.

Ending the night of playoff action yesterday was a dominant win by the six-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on the Western Conference side of the bracket. They put on an impressive defensive display against the three-seeded Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota was able to hold Nikola Jokic to a shockingly inefficient 7-26 from the floor (2-10 from three). They are up 2-1 in their series as well. Game 4 for them will be tomorrow at 8:30 ET on ABC.