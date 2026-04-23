Recently, Kevin Hart joined Cam'ron for an episode of his podcast, Talk With Flee. Their conversation was extremely brief, and the comedian left after answering only one question. He was asked a second question, but opted to walk out instead of opening that can of worms. The question that triggered his departure was, "When you see Dame Dash today, what do you think?"

The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some find it amusing, others are calling out Cam for making fun of Dame, given their history.

"That show you none of these dudes was solid with each other. Too easy to talk bad on em," one Twitter/X user claims. "Much as dame did for cam to be down talking about him is crazy," another writes. Someone else says, "Mann I don’t care how bad my mans is down even if he done did it to himself and not my mans no more im not dragging him in front of anyone. Sh*ts sad."

Cam'ron & Dame Dash Beef

While Cam's comment hasn't sat well with some viewers, it didn't exactly come as a surprise. He and Dame have been at odds for years now, and it doesn't look like they plan on reconciling any time soon. During an appearance on The Danza Project last month, Cam even theorized that they'll never make amends.

"Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that," he said at the time. "My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet. [...] It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?"