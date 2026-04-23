AllStar JR Reportedly Arrested While On His Way To Do A VladTV Interview

Over the last few weeks, much has been made of the situation involving AllStar JR and NBA Ben 10. It was reported that Ben 10 had been shot in a sensitive area. In fact, the artist is still in the hospital and has been posting videos from his bed.

In the midst of all this, AllStar JR has taken an antagonistic approach to the situation. He dropped a diss track aimed at Ben 10 and J Prince JR. Furthermore, he has taken to social media on numerous occasions, where he has taunted those impacted by the shooting. It has been weird to watch unfold, and it is clear that AllStar JR hasn't been worried about any potential consequences.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that AllStar JR may have finally met his legal demise. According to numerous reports on social media, AllStar JR was arrested in California. What makes his arrest all the more interesting is that he was reportedly on his way to a VladTV interview.

AllStar JR Gets Picked Up

The AllStar JR situation is one that many are still trying to make sense of. There is a lot that is unknown about the case. Furthermore, it isn't exactly clear that the arrest has to do with the Ben 10 shooting. Whatever the case may be, the internet is having a field day with the VladTV angle here.

For those who may not know, for years, there has been this running joke that Vlad is the feds. That his interviews are some sort of honeypot operation to get people to snitch on themselves and others. With AllStar JR's arrest, people can't help but make the connection, even if there isn't one.