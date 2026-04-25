AllStar JR Arrested In Connection With NBA Ben 10 Shooting: Everything We Know

AllStar JR is a Detroit rapper who is currently in a lot of trouble for allegedly shooting NBA Ben 10 at a Houston restaurant earlier this month. Authorities recently arrested him in connection to the shooting, but that's not all. The situation also brought about beef with J Prince Jr. and the Mob Ties collective, relentless trolls against Ben 10, and even rumors surrounding DJ Vlad and VladTV. Needless to say, it's a complex and ongoing fiasco that could go any number of ways in court. So far, here's what we know about AllStar's arrest.

What Is AllStar JR's Charge?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Allstar Jr. during The "Organized Crime 2" Album Release Celebration on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

A criminal complaint from April 17 obtained by Complex outlines federal gun charges against the Michigan MC. The official charge is being a person with a felony conviction in possession of a firearm. Investigators accused him of firing the gun at the Houston restaurant Confessions on April 8, and released alleged surveillance footage of the incident.

Authorities claim various individuals jumped AllStar and tried to snatch his jewelry. Per their allegations, a handgun fell to the floor during a fight, which JR allegedly picked up and fired while people ran. He allegedly fired at an injured individual at close range while they laid on the floor, along with allegedly striking them with the weapon and spitting on them.

When Was AllStar JR Arrested?

On Wednesday evening (April 23), reports emerged that authorities arrested AllStar JR in California. Interestingly, rumors also surfaced about him being on his way to a VladTV interview with DJ Vlad at the time of his arrest.

Vlad later addressed this rumor, claiming they were going to speak remotely in Detroit and that AllStar never showed up. He said he later received information about JR's arrest, and denied conspiracy theories about him putting the police on his guests.

NBA Ben 10 is recovering from the shooting, although he still hasn't confirmed if he's claiming AllStar JR is responsible. He allegedly has (or had, his recovery is unclear) no feeling in his legs following the shooting. Ben 10 also called out fake narratives about the incident.