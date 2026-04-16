AllStar JR Targets J Prince Jr. On Vicious Diss Track “Mob Untied”

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a restaurant in Houston. Allegedly, a fight broke out after two men tried to steal another man's chain. Eventually, the man defending his jewelry allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. This left two people in critical condition. As news of the tragic incident began to spread, so did footage of it, prompting viewers to notice that J Prince Jr. was nearby. This led to theories that he was somehow involved in all of this, which he denies.

He took to social media to set the record straight earlier this week, shutting down those fueling the rumors, including AllStar Jr. "@jprincejr damn n**** u still running up Kirby?" AllStar JR wrote on Instagram. "U left the Cullinan and all say u ain't know what to do when that pressure on. now I'm literally finna show the whole world how soft you is. You been getting horsed for years. I'm pulling the curtain back now... #MobUntied."

"How I'm running anywhere and I just had acl surgery," J Prince Jr. responded. "I barely can walk."

NBA Ben10 Shooting

J Prince Jr. later shared his version of events on his Instagram Story. He insists that he was only at the restaurant to celebrate a friend's birthday and that he had no idea AllStar JR would be there. He also wished both NBA Ben10 and the other victim a speedy recovery.

Regardless, AllStar JR continues taunting J Prince Jr. and NBA Ben10. Yesterday (April 15), he even dropped a new diss track, "Mob Untied." In it, he takes several shots at the former, referencing his privileged upbringing, labeling him a "h*e," and more.