AllStar JR Targets J Prince Jr. On Vicious Diss Track “Mob Untied”

BY Caroline Fisher
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AllStar JR J Prince Jr Diss
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: J Prince Jr backstage during Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday at the Toyota Center on December 20, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
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AllStar JR continues to taunt both J Prince Jr. and NBA Ben10 after the latter was shot at a Houston restaurant.

Last week, NBA Ben10 was shot at a restaurant in Houston. Allegedly, a fight broke out after two men tried to steal another man's chain. Eventually, the man defending his jewelry allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. This left two people in critical condition. As news of the tragic incident began to spread, so did footage of it, prompting viewers to notice that J Prince Jr. was nearby. This led to theories that he was somehow involved in all of this, which he denies.

He took to social media to set the record straight earlier this week, shutting down those fueling the rumors, including AllStar Jr. "@jprincejr damn n**** u still running up Kirby?" AllStar JR wrote on Instagram. "U left the Cullinan and all say u ain't know what to do when that pressure on. now I'm literally finna show the whole world how soft you is. You been getting horsed for years. I'm pulling the curtain back now... #MobUntied."

"How I'm running anywhere and I just had acl surgery," J Prince Jr. responded. "I barely can walk."

Read More: AllStar JR Continues Taunting NBA Ben10 With $20K Challenge

NBA Ben10 Shooting

J Prince Jr. later shared his version of events on his Instagram Story. He insists that he was only at the restaurant to celebrate a friend's birthday and that he had no idea AllStar JR would be there. He also wished both NBA Ben10 and the other victim a speedy recovery.

Regardless, AllStar JR continues taunting J Prince Jr. and NBA Ben10. Yesterday (April 15), he even dropped a new diss track, "Mob Untied." In it, he takes several shots at the former, referencing his privileged upbringing, labeling him a "h*e," and more.

The diss track arrived just a couple of days after AllStar JR shared some cryptic messages on social media, seemingly suggesting he allegedly had something to do with the shooting. He even taunted NBA Ben10 by offering $20K to whoever wins his new challenge, which involves lying on the floor as if they had just been shot.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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