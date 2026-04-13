J Prince Jr. Tries To Clear His Name Amid The AllStar JR/NBA Ben 10 Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath
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HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: J Prince Jr. and Jas Prince attend a Super Bowl Party at Mercy Night Club on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
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J Prince Jr. is coming forward after video footage showed him at the restaurant where NBA Ben 10 was allegedly shot by AllStar JR.

Discussions and rumors continue to swirl around the shooting of NBA Ben 10 in Houston last week. Now, debates are shifting over to J Prince Jr., CEO Rap-A-Lot Records. As folks began to break down the footage, they noticed he was at Confessions. That's the restaurant where the acts of violence occurred.

Some people, including AllStar Jr, are saying that J Prince Jr. had a hand in this situation escalating. Because of that, he's speaking out against all of the rumors, attempting to clear his name for good.

One of his posts on social media to address this includes a direct response to AllStar Jr. As caught by DJ Akademiks, JR called out Prince Jr. for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crime. Essentially, JR is claiming that Prince Jr. was involved in jumping him and trying to steal his jewelry.

"@jprincejr damn n**** u still running up Kirby?" JR begins. U left the Cullinan and all say u ain't know what to do when that pressure on. now I'm literally finna show the whole world how soft you is. You been getting horsed for years. I'm pulling the curtain back now... #MobUntied."

Prince Jr. would clap back with, "How I'm running anywhere and I just had acl surgery [thinking emoji] I barely can walk [face palm emoji]."

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Did AllStar JR Shoot NBA Ben 10?

The label founder would also post a lengthy paragraph on his Instagram Story to share why he was at the same restaurant by happenstance.

"First off I went to the restaurant by 'myself' to meet OG 3 for his birthday dinner. I didn't have not one of my guys with me and everyone who was [there] was there organically to celebrate the homie birthday. I didn't know [AllSatr JR] was there."

Additionally, he says that he wouldn't harm "a child" and how "that lil boy loves me to death." We assume here he's referring to AllStar JR as well. He concludes by encouraging everyone to tell the actual truth while wishing NBA Ben 10 and the other victim a speedy recovery.

As for the JR angle, he made a post yesterday that suggests he allegedly shot Ben 10. He claims he was the man being beat up in the fight and who subsequently pulled out a gun and started shooting to fend people off. The caption of his viral post read, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him..."

He also wrote, "Thought He Was Mob Ties [crossing fingers emoji] Til I Shot His A*s A Few Times."

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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