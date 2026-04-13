Discussions and rumors continue to swirl around the shooting of NBA Ben 10 in Houston last week. Now, debates are shifting over to J Prince Jr., CEO Rap-A-Lot Records. As folks began to break down the footage, they noticed he was at Confessions. That's the restaurant where the acts of violence occurred.

Some people, including AllStar Jr, are saying that J Prince Jr. had a hand in this situation escalating. Because of that, he's speaking out against all of the rumors, attempting to clear his name for good.

One of his posts on social media to address this includes a direct response to AllStar Jr. As caught by DJ Akademiks, JR called out Prince Jr. for allegedly fleeing the scene of the crime. Essentially, JR is claiming that Prince Jr. was involved in jumping him and trying to steal his jewelry.

"@jprincejr damn n**** u still running up Kirby?" JR begins. U left the Cullinan and all say u ain't know what to do when that pressure on. now I'm literally finna show the whole world how soft you is. You been getting horsed for years. I'm pulling the curtain back now... #MobUntied."

Prince Jr. would clap back with, "How I'm running anywhere and I just had acl surgery [thinking emoji] I barely can walk [face palm emoji]."

Did AllStar JR Shoot NBA Ben 10?

The label founder would also post a lengthy paragraph on his Instagram Story to share why he was at the same restaurant by happenstance.

"First off I went to the restaurant by 'myself' to meet OG 3 for his birthday dinner. I didn't have not one of my guys with me and everyone who was [there] was there organically to celebrate the homie birthday. I didn't know [AllSatr JR] was there."

Additionally, he says that he wouldn't harm "a child" and how "that lil boy loves me to death." We assume here he's referring to AllStar JR as well. He concludes by encouraging everyone to tell the actual truth while wishing NBA Ben 10 and the other victim a speedy recovery.

As for the JR angle, he made a post yesterday that suggests he allegedly shot Ben 10. He claims he was the man being beat up in the fight and who subsequently pulled out a gun and started shooting to fend people off. The caption of his viral post read, "Had To Shoot To The D And Get New Ice Cuz My Mans Ben 10 Took Some Of My Stuff To The Hospital With Him..."