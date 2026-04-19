NBA Ben 10 Calls Out AllStar JR For Peddling Fake Narrative About Shooting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NBA Ben 10 Responds AllStar JR Remarks About Shooting
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Allstar JR attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at EDEN Sunset on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
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NBA Ben 10 was recently seen sporting a neck brace after the Houston shooting that AllStar JR has been trolling him over.

NBA Ben 10 fortunately recovered after being shot in Houston during a huge fight, but this situation has led to a lot of beef spilling out. AllStar JR seemed to hint at his alleged involvement in the altercation, also accusing J Prince Jr. of having something to do with it, which he denied.

With all this in mind, DJ Akademiks caught an Instagram Story from Ben 10 on IG that seemingly responds to all this speculation. "SOMEBODY PLEASE COME PAY ME FA INTERVIEW,,, cause dude selling them FAKE AXX DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES STORY," he reportedly wrote. It seems like the NBA YoungBoy affiliate wants to tell his story and won't stand for AllStar and others speaking about it.

In addition, via Instagram, No Jumper caught an image of Ben wearing a neck brace on FaceTime and smiling. This suggests his recovery continues to go well. But many questions remain about this situation and whether or not it will develop into a case. As such, we'll see how JR responds to this, if at all, amid his trolls against NBA Ben 10.

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NBA Ben 10 & AllStar JR's Beef

AllStar JR made a $20K challenge about NBA Ben 10 that involved lying on the floor as if one had just got shot. But Ben didn't respond to AllStar directly when he broke his silence after the shooting.

"Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin," he wrote on Instagram. "we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION! I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"

AllStar JR responded to NBA Ben 10 by referencing his challenge. "Ima Extend It Til Monday Just So U Can Get Busy... 40 Bands he better tie some strings to his toes and wiggle em," he wrote on Instagram, adding more remarks in his video post. "Well, if the b***h so back, tell him to do the Ben 10 and I'll double it for him. F**k he talking about... Do that b***h. Ben. Yeah, n***a, this your dance. Get in your groove, n***a, if you back."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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