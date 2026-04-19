NBA Ben 10 Calls Out AllStar JR For Peddling Fake Narrative About Shooting

NBA Ben 10 fortunately recovered after being shot in Houston during a huge fight, but this situation has led to a lot of beef spilling out. AllStar JR seemed to hint at his alleged involvement in the altercation, also accusing J Prince Jr. of having something to do with it, which he denied.

With all this in mind, DJ Akademiks caught an Instagram Story from Ben 10 on IG that seemingly responds to all this speculation. "SOMEBODY PLEASE COME PAY ME FA INTERVIEW,,, cause dude selling them FAKE AXX DREAMS AND NIGHTMARES STORY," he reportedly wrote. It seems like the NBA YoungBoy affiliate wants to tell his story and won't stand for AllStar and others speaking about it.

In addition, via Instagram, No Jumper caught an image of Ben wearing a neck brace on FaceTime and smiling. This suggests his recovery continues to go well. But many questions remain about this situation and whether or not it will develop into a case. As such, we'll see how JR responds to this, if at all, amid his trolls against NBA Ben 10.

NBA Ben 10 & AllStar JR's Beef

AllStar JR made a $20K challenge about NBA Ben 10 that involved lying on the floor as if one had just got shot. But Ben didn't respond to AllStar directly when he broke his silence after the shooting.

"Getting shot !??! ok ian trippin," he wrote on Instagram. "we serve TWO different Gods must be [laughing emojis]... My FATHER TOLD ME MY TESTIMONY ALREADY [laughing emojis] LIFE SUPPORT HAS NEVER BEEN UP A OPTION! I BEEN UP JUST ON GODS TIMING RN! #CRAZYMAN i thug every night just to go to CHURCH ON THA FRESH SUNDAY. to the YOUTH MAKE THIS GOOD FRIDAY COUNT!"