Jay-Z Disses Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Disses Drake Roots Picnic Freestyle
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Drake sent various shots at Jay-Z on his new album "ICEMAN," which Hov seems to have responded to via his Roots Picnic freestyle.

Jay-Z gave fans a lot to remember with his Roots Picnic 2026 headlining set, whether it was reunions with Roc-A-Fella alumni or going through his classics for his first proper concert in years. But the big narrative in the immediate aftermath of the show yesterday (Saturday, May 30) was his freestyle. More specifically, Hov seemed to diss a whole lot of people on it, and Drake is the main target.

Igotdanewztv caught a video of most of the freestyle on YouTube, whereas Hip Hop All Day caught another clip on Twitter. "My next update, the jig is up, n***a I'm up ten / Wrong chart champ, you got to look up again / N***as look up to Hov, I never looked up to them / The crackers got your publishing, gangster, go talk tough to them / Don't talk success to me, you n***as is workers / In perpetuity is how you contract is worded," he rapped on the cut.

These are the most apparent shots at Drizzy in the freestyle. It also takes shots at folks like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Tony Buzbee, and more. "The jig is up" is the very same bar OVO fans thought was meant for the Roc Nation mogul on the ICEMAN track "Janice STFU."

Drake had other Jay-Z disses on ICEMAN, including taking $500K over dinner with him.

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Jay-Z Disses Drake

In addition, this freestyle seemingly contains a reference to Drake breaking Jay-Z's Billboard record. For those unaware, the former recently surpassed the latter as the male soloist with the most chart-topping albums. The Toronto superstar now has 15.

That may be the "wrong chart" Jay referred to, whereas the "up ten" bar may be about their differing net worths. Also, questions around Drake's contract and label situation emerged.

These became even more present after his triple album drop, and Hov isn't impressed with it. We will see if the 6ix God responds to any of this in any way, which should be very interesting. After all, we now have a lyrical trade on our hands. Is this just a freestyle with Drizzy subliminals on the way, or is a battle in the cards?

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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