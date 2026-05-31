Jay-Z Disses Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z gave fans a lot to remember with his Roots Picnic 2026 headlining set, whether it was reunions with Roc-A-Fella alumni or going through his classics for his first proper concert in years. But the big narrative in the immediate aftermath of the show yesterday (Saturday, May 30) was his freestyle. More specifically, Hov seemed to diss a whole lot of people on it, and Drake is the main target.

Igotdanewztv caught a video of most of the freestyle on YouTube, whereas Hip Hop All Day caught another clip on Twitter. "My next update, the jig is up, n***a I'm up ten / Wrong chart champ, you got to look up again / N***as look up to Hov, I never looked up to them / The crackers got your publishing, gangster, go talk tough to them / Don't talk success to me, you n***as is workers / In perpetuity is how you contract is worded," he rapped on the cut.

These are the most apparent shots at Drizzy in the freestyle. It also takes shots at folks like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Tony Buzbee, and more. "The jig is up" is the very same bar OVO fans thought was meant for the Roc Nation mogul on the ICEMAN track "Janice STFU."

Drake had other Jay-Z disses on ICEMAN, including taking $500K over dinner with him.

Jay-Z Disses Drake

In addition, this freestyle seemingly contains a reference to Drake breaking Jay-Z's Billboard record. For those unaware, the former recently surpassed the latter as the male soloist with the most chart-topping albums. The Toronto superstar now has 15.

That may be the "wrong chart" Jay referred to, whereas the "up ten" bar may be about their differing net worths. Also, questions around Drake's contract and label situation emerged.