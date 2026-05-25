Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world, despite the hardships he has faced over the past couple of years. With the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, Drizzy has proven that he can capture attention for weeks and months at a time.

His rollout for ICEMAN was a joy to watch, especially towards the end. No one could have expected that he would turn around and give fans three whole albums. With these releases came the anticipation that Drake could break multiple Billboard records. For instance, he had the opportunity to become the first artist to debut with the top three albums on the Billboard 200.

On Sunday, that is exactly what happened. ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR made their way to the Top Three. This shattered the record while also giving Drake a leg up on some of his peers. For instance, he now has the most number one albums by a male solo artist. This puts him ahead of Jay-Z. From there, he tied Taylor Swift for the most number ones as a solo artist ever.

Drake Does It Again

Additionally, Drake is now the first rapper with fifteen number-one albums. Overall, this is a sensational achievement that speaks to everything he has been able to accomplish over the years. While some have doubted the artist, others have continued to support him.

ICEMAN finished with 465K first week sales, which is certainly a spectacular achievement in this current climate. Not to mention, fans divided their attention over three albums. If you combine the numbers from all three albums, you are much closer to 700K.