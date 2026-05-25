Drake Surpasses Jay-Z And Ties Taylor Swift With Latest Billboard Achievement

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake released three albums a couple of weeks ago, and now, those albums have found themselves on the Billboard 200.

Drake remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world, despite the hardships he has faced over the past couple of years. With the release of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, Drizzy has proven that he can capture attention for weeks and months at a time.

His rollout for ICEMAN was a joy to watch, especially towards the end. No one could have expected that he would turn around and give fans three whole albums. With these releases came the anticipation that Drake could break multiple Billboard records. For instance, he had the opportunity to become the first artist to debut with the top three albums on the Billboard 200.

On Sunday, that is exactly what happened. ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR made their way to the Top Three. This shattered the record while also giving Drake a leg up on some of his peers. For instance, he now has the most number one albums by a male solo artist. This puts him ahead of Jay-Z. From there, he tied Taylor Swift for the most number ones as a solo artist ever.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake Does It Again

Additionally, Drake is now the first rapper with fifteen number-one albums. Overall, this is a sensational achievement that speaks to everything he has been able to accomplish over the years. While some have doubted the artist, others have continued to support him.

ICEMAN finished with 465K first week sales, which is certainly a spectacular achievement in this current climate. Not to mention, fans divided their attention over three albums. If you combine the numbers from all three albums, you are much closer to 700K.

Whether or not these albums stay in the top three remains to be seen. The album with the best shot of staying in rotation is ICEMAN.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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