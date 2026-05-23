Drake Scores Absurd First Week Spotify Numbers For "ICEMAN" Trilogy

Some Drake fans are still spinning ICEMAN over and over; others have already moved onto the other two albums in his new trilogy, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. They might even prefer those. In any case, it's all contributing to a gargantuan commercial performance, and Drizzy's first week streams on Spotify for all three LPs certainly shows this.

According to Bars on Instagram, this new album trilogy amassed 635 million streams on the streaming service in their first week on the platform. The specific breakdown puts ICEMAN at 450 million, MAID OF HONOUR at 95 million, and HABIBTI at 90 million. It'll only be a matter of time before they collectively hit the billion streams mark.

This is just a small part of Drake's overall first week sales for the ICEMAN trilogy, which folks expect to represent historic achievements and milestones in various categories. Whether it's the performance of the albums or specific tracks, we could have a lot of new chart records on our hands.

In fact, the 6ix God already broke one in the United Kingdom, becoming the first artist in the U.K.'s Official Album Chart's history to simultaneously debut three albums in the chart's top ten. ICEMAN went number one, MAID OF HONOUR got to six, and HABIBTI got to seven.

Drake's Billboard Projections

As for Drake's projected Billboard debuts for the ICEMAN trilogy, there are more milestones to talk about. The biggest one is how he could become the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three new albums in Billboard's top three. Also, upon ICEMAN's official number one debut per projections, he will break his tie with Jay-Z for the most chart-topping albums by a male soloist.

Drake is also aiming for Billboard Hot 100 dominance. He could occupy 14 of the chart's top 15 slots. Also, if the Toronto superstar secures a number one song (which he most likely will), he will break his tie with Michael Jackson for the most chart-topping singles by a male soloist.