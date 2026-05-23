Drake Scores Absurd First Week Spotify Numbers For "ICEMAN" Trilogy

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake First Week Spotify Streams ICEMAN Trilogy
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
We're still waiting on Drake's official first week numbers for the "ICEMAN" album trilogy across all metrics, which look very promising.

Some Drake fans are still spinning ICEMAN over and over; others have already moved onto the other two albums in his new trilogy, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. They might even prefer those. In any case, it's all contributing to a gargantuan commercial performance, and Drizzy's first week streams on Spotify for all three LPs certainly shows this.

According to Bars on Instagram, this new album trilogy amassed 635 million streams on the streaming service in their first week on the platform. The specific breakdown puts ICEMAN at 450 million, MAID OF HONOUR at 95 million, and HABIBTI at 90 million. It'll only be a matter of time before they collectively hit the billion streams mark.

This is just a small part of Drake's overall first week sales for the ICEMAN trilogy, which folks expect to represent historic achievements and milestones in various categories. Whether it's the performance of the albums or specific tracks, we could have a lot of new chart records on our hands.

In fact, the 6ix God already broke one in the United Kingdom, becoming the first artist in the U.K.'s Official Album Chart's history to simultaneously debut three albums in the chart's top ten. ICEMAN went number one, MAID OF HONOUR got to six, and HABIBTI got to seven.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's Billboard Projections

As for Drake's projected Billboard debuts for the ICEMAN trilogy, there are more milestones to talk about. The biggest one is how he could become the first artist ever to simultaneously debut three new albums in Billboard's top three. Also, upon ICEMAN's official number one debut per projections, he will break his tie with Jay-Z for the most chart-topping albums by a male soloist.

Drake is also aiming for Billboard Hot 100 dominance. He could occupy 14 of the chart's top 15 slots. Also, if the Toronto superstar secures a number one song (which he most likely will), he will break his tie with Michael Jackson for the most chart-topping singles by a male soloist.

In the streaming era, platforms like Spotify are leading that commercial charge. So these first week streams numbers are no surprise.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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