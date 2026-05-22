Toronto Mayor Disappointed When Drake-Given Nickname Isn’t Used At Press Conference

BY Aron A.
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Crolivia Chow wants some respect on her name.

The ICEMAN release not only served up three new albums but provided fans outside of Canada some real insight into Drake’s pull in the city. The Canadian rapper dropped off a pack of visuals as part of the livestream finale hours before the three albums dropped, which explored Toronto through his eyes. Of course, that included shooting parts of the music video inside City Hall as well as the Mayor’s office.

In the aftermath of the livestream, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow sang Drake’s praises as an international ambassador for the city. Evidently, Drake expressed the same type of gratitude to her for allowing him to utilize Toronto as the backdrop for his new album. She later shared a photo of a note that Drake left her that dubbed her “Crolivia Chow.” 

“Thank you my crodi, Crolivia Chow! Iceman 2026,” he wrote on a notepad, along with his signature. 

That particular note went viral on social media, proving that Drake’s standing with local politicians hasn’t gone sideways. In fact, it feels like one of the few moments in his career where he’s integrated local politics into his career organically. And clearly, Olivia Chow takes much pride in that, as well.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Crolivia Chow’s Press Conference

During a recent press conference in Toronto, Olivia Chow stepped to a podium after she was introduced, joking about the new nickname. “What do you mean you didn’t introduce me as Crolivia?” she said.

In an interview after the ICEMAN reveal, Chow confirmed that Drake used her office for his music video. 

“It’s great because Drake has done so much for the city. The world was watching, and he’s making us proud,” Chow said. “He borrowed [my office] one evening, and we had an arrangement, and put it back in, and so all is good. But think about how many people outside Toronto are watching that, so it’s a promotion for the city, and his music, it’s not just Canadians, it’s worldwide.”

Check out Olivia Chow’s press conference above. 

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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