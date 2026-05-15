Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Says Drake Is Making The City "Proud"

Later, the mayor shared a thank you note from the rapper where he called her "Crodi Colivia Chow."

She continued, "The world was watching, and he's making us proud. So, yes, he borrowed it one evening, and we had an arrangement, and they put it back in, and so all's good. But think about how many people, outside Toronto, are watching that. It's a promotion for the city and his music. It's not just Canadians, it's worldwide. So, that was quite incredible fireworks. I watched it on YouTube, I thought, 'Whoa, spectacular.'"

If you've been living under a rock for the last week, we're in the thick of Drake season. His rollout for his anticipated ICEMAN album shifted at the top of the morning today (May 15) after he surprised fans with not one but three new records . As people have been dissecting all things related to his latest bars and disses, Toronto continues to praise their hometown hero, including the city's mayor, whose office was even featured in one of Drizzy's ICEMAN episodes.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.