Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Says Drake Is Making The City "Proud"

If you've been living under a rock for the last week, we're in the thick of Drake season. His rollout for his anticipated ICEMAN album shifted at the top of the morning today (May 15) after he surprised fans with not one but three new records. As people have been dissecting all things related to his latest bars and disses, Toronto continues to praise their hometown hero, including the city's mayor, whose office was even featured in one of Drizzy's ICEMAN episodes.
In a sit-down with CityNews, Mayor Olivia Chow beamed as she spoke about the 6 God. She was questioned about the rapper being allowed in chambers while handling certain items. "It's okay, Drake has done so much for the city," said Chow.
Read More: Drake Takes Numerous Swings At Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, & The West Coast On "ICEMAN"
Toronto Mayor Is Proud Of Drake
She continued, "The world was watching, and he's making us proud. So, yes, he borrowed it one evening, and we had an arrangement, and they put it back in, and so all's good. But think about how many people, outside Toronto, are watching that. It's a promotion for the city and his music. It's not just Canadians, it's worldwide. So, that was quite incredible fireworks. I watched it on YouTube, I thought, 'Whoa, spectacular.'"
Additionally, a note reportedly from Drake to Mayor Chow was shared online. It showed a notepad that stated, "Thank you my crodi Crolivia Chow! ICEMAN 2026." Check out the clip of the mayor on the news above and Drake's note to Chow below.