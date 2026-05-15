Drake Takes Shots At Rick Ross On "ICEMAN"

Drake is revisiting multiple fractured relationships on ICEMAN. The Toronto superstar’s long-awaited album finally arrived Friday (along with two others) and fans immediately zeroed in on one particular verse aimed at both Rick Ross and DJ Khaled. On the track “Make Them Pay,” Drake delivers a layered line referencing both Ross’ streaming success and streamer Adin Ross.

“Dawg, I was Adin Ross with streams before Adin Ross had ever streamed,” he raps.

The bar quickly took over social media, with many fans interpreting it as Drake reminding Rick Ross how much he contributed to his commercial success throughout the 2010s. Drake and Ross were once one of hip-hop’s strongest collaborative duos, responsible for records like “Stay Schemin,” “Aston Martin Music,” “Lord Knows,” and “Money In The Grave.”

However, their relationship completely deteriorated during Drake’s 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar. Ross joined the pile-on against the Toronto star with the diss track “Champagne Moments,” mocking everything from Drake’s appearance to his record deal and personal life. Since then, the two have continued exchanging subliminals through interviews and music.

Drake's Bars Are Being Dissected Word For Word

Drake doesn’t stop there on “Make Them Pay.” He also appears to call out DJ Khaled.

He raps, “And Khaled, you know what I mean / The beef was fully live, you went halal and got on your deen.”

Many listeners believe he's is criticizing Khaled for staying neutral and distancing himself publicly while tensions escalated between Drake and several rap peers last year. Drake then references Palestine and Khaled’s silence around broader political issues with the line.

“And your people are still waitin’ for a Free Palestine / But apparently, everything isn’t black and white and red and green, man.”

Fans immediately reacted online. “That line is already going to spark debate in every direction because it mixes hip-hop history, streaming culture, and internet personalities in one bar,” one user wrote. Another added: “Drake really aired everybody out on this album.”