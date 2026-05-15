Drake's ICEMAN Episode 4 is currently airing live, and the album is already making some headlines. The visual album contains appearances from the likes of DJ Akademiks and even Shane Gillis. Meanwhile, there is a wide variety of songs here, with Drake offering up some cold bars aimed at his foes.

However, during the first song of the Episode, Drake made a harrowing revelation about the health of his father, Dennis Graham. "My dad got cancer right now, we battling stages," the Canadian megastar rapped. It was a revelation that many fans weren't ready for, especially considering the role Dennis has played in Drake's life and career.

Social media was flooded with well-wishes for Dennis, who is someone the fans have grown to love over the years. It was an emotional moment in the song, and it's clear that Drizzy had been contemplating sharing this aspect of his life.

Dennis Graham Has Cancer

If you are watching ICEMAN Episode 4, then you have probably noticed that the songs are well-produced. Drake is delivering some solid melodies here, and it feels like his songwriting has taken a noticeable jump since For All The Dogs.

We have not heard any features lately. This is certainly a bit of a surprise, especially since fans were expecting a ton of guest voices. Of course, we are barely 15 minutes into the broadcast, so there is always a chance that things change from here on out.

With that being said, our thoughts are with Dennis Graham and Drake's family right now. Cancer is horrible, and it is always hard to hear when someone is going through that.