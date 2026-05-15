Drake Reveals His Father Dennis Graham Has Cancer On New "ICEMAN" Track

BY Alexander Cole
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Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Dennis Graham is seen as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)
During the first track played during the "ICEMAN" live stream, Drake revealed that his father Dennis Graham is battling cancer.

Drake's ICEMAN Episode 4 is currently airing live, and the album is already making some headlines. The visual album contains appearances from the likes of DJ Akademiks and even Shane Gillis. Meanwhile, there is a wide variety of songs here, with Drake offering up some cold bars aimed at his foes.

However, during the first song of the Episode, Drake made a harrowing revelation about the health of his father, Dennis Graham. "My dad got cancer right now, we battling stages," the Canadian megastar rapped. It was a revelation that many fans weren't ready for, especially considering the role Dennis has played in Drake's life and career.

Social media was flooded with well-wishes for Dennis, who is someone the fans have grown to love over the years. It was an emotional moment in the song, and it's clear that Drizzy had been contemplating sharing this aspect of his life.

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Dennis Graham Has Cancer

If you are watching ICEMAN Episode 4, then you have probably noticed that the songs are well-produced. Drake is delivering some solid melodies here, and it feels like his songwriting has taken a noticeable jump since For All The Dogs.

We have not heard any features lately. This is certainly a bit of a surprise, especially since fans were expecting a ton of guest voices. Of course, we are barely 15 minutes into the broadcast, so there is always a chance that things change from here on out.

With that being said, our thoughts are with Dennis Graham and Drake's family right now. Cancer is horrible, and it is always hard to hear when someone is going through that.

Stay tuned for coverage of the rest of the album.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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